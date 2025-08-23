Daily Mirror Puts Another Fake Starving Gaza Child on Its Cover
Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal Alien Driver (Watch)

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:30 PM on August 23, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Biotech CEO Bryan Kobel has filed a lawsuit against Uber after he was allegedly assaulted by an illegal alien driver employed by the ride-sharing giant.

Kobel, the CEO of TC Biopharm, filed the lawsuit on August 18th. His suit contends that Uber failed to protect its customers by allowing a violent illegal alien to drive for the company.

In April, Kobel was attacked by Russian national Vadim Uliumdzhiev after the Uber driver refused to allow Kobel's service dog into his vehicle. Kobel was obviously not leaving his dog behind and cancelled the ride request. That's when he says Uliumdzkiev became violent. Kobel says the irate Uber driver attacked him while he was holding his dog, head-butting and punching him. Kobel was knocked to the ground, striking his head on the concrete, leaving him unconscious. Vadim then got back in his SUV and sped off.

The attack was caught on a nearby security camera.

Watch:

The driver was arrested and charged with assault. He was released on $10,000 bail. He has been detained by ICE.

Kobel was taken to the hospital with head and facial injuries. It took several staples to close the laceration on the back of his head. He continued to suffer from post-concussion symptoms for months.

Luckily, Kobel's dog was not injured in the altercation.

A biotech CEO is taking Uber to court after an illegal immigrant driver was caught on camera violently assaulting him in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, sending his dog crashing to the pavement.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Charleston County, alleges TC BioPharm CEO Bryan Kobel, 45, suffered a concussion in April after Uber driver and illegal Russian national Vadim Nikolaevich Uliumdzhiev, 42, attacked him in a King Street restaurant parking lot.

Uliumdzhiev was arrested and released on a $10,000 bond for second-degree assault and battery, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office records. He was later placed on an immigration hold after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Georgia, according to Kobel’s attorneys.

To add insult to injury, Uber suspended and later deactivated Kobel's account after learning of the incident.

"This man violently assaults me, leaves me effectively bleeding out from my head in a parking lot, speeds off and picks somebody up two minutes later," Kobel said. "When I left the hospital, my account had been suspended, and within 48 hours, it had been deactivated. Despite me sharing hospital records, police records, the detective's name and phone number and images of the assault, Uber chose to effectively victim-blame me and vilify me."

Uber would not comment on Kobel's case because of 'Pending Litigation', but says it takes the safety of its customers seriously. 

"There is no place for violence on the Uber platform," the spokesperson said. "While we can’t comment on pending litigation, Uber is deeply committed to safety and complies with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations around worker eligibility."

Uber's eligibility requirements include passing a background check, providing a driver’s license and holding a valid Social Security Number, according to the company.

Uber works with Checkr, a third-party background check provider accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association, in addition to other nationally recognized background check providers like HireRight, Inc. and Samba Safety.

As it turns out, Uliumdzhiev's driver's license was not valid, and haven't Democrats assured us that illegal aliens can't be issued social security numbers?

 "Uber let a wolf into the henhouse," Kobel said. "They allowed a man who was in a country illegally, a Russian national with a fake license, go through their background check and snake his way in and then have what was nothing more than a violent outburst for no reason."

It begs the question: If this guy got through Uber's background check, how many more potentially violent illegal drivers are out there?

If Russia won't take him, then maybe ICE can arrange a ride share on Maryland Man's upcoming trip to Uganda?

Uber dropped the ball and let a man who should not have been in the country work for them. Their driver now faces deportation, and they should be held accountable for his actions. We hope Uber's 'Find Out' is severe enough to be a deterrent to others. 

Tags:

CRIME DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN LAWSUIT RUSSIA

