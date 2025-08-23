He's SO BAD at This! Newsom Tries Dunking on Trump Over Energy Prices, Gets Zapped by CA Costs Instead

California Governor Gavin Newsom is not a smart man. If he was, his state wouldn't be a disaster area and he would know to do his research on things before attacking President Trump.
But he's not, California is a dumpster fire, and Newsom's latest attack on President Trump just backfired on him again.
Electricity prices have gone up 10% since January.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 23, 2025
Great work, @realDonaldTrump!! pic.twitter.com/msCp3UdgRm
Oh, Governor Smarmy. Google is your friend.
Gavin Newsom needs to tell his team to stop posting things that California is failing at.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 23, 2025
They should probably also steer clear of homelessness, crime, wildfire prevention, gas prices, taxes, and not sleeping with your campaign manager’s wife pic.twitter.com/SfqXPgM141
Look at that.
Great work, @GavinNewsom *! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/bvueecMdF3— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) August 23, 2025
X users are just spamming him with this graph.
August 23, 2025
Keep hammering this.
Hey Gavin,— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 23, 2025
The average cost per kW of electricity in California is $0.35/kW.
The average cost per kW of electricity in Florida is less than HALF of that, is $0.15/kW.
Gavin Newsom will say with a straight face that Governor DeSantis is the failure here.
LMAO goofball: California has the highest electricity prices in the country and that’s entirely on YOU and the radicals in the legislature.— BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) August 23, 2025
RESIGN.
And drop out of the presidential race while you're at it.
He’s so unbelievably bad at this https://t.co/kEs5fKrejM pic.twitter.com/rm6LhH5iHq— Magills (@magills_) August 23, 2025
So bad at this.
Oh Gavin cares about electricity prices now? https://t.co/o4dRBgprKr pic.twitter.com/kJkXo81ghv— Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 23, 2025
He should look in a mirror first.
Why @GavinNewsom is CA electricity doubled the national average? How is this Trumps fault? That’s right, voters are dumb. That’s the play. Hey why is Mailbu not rebuilding? https://t.co/Gw0LNILytx— John Alkire (@JohnAlkire) August 23, 2025
Answer the questions, Gavin.
This b***h literally made a lane on California freeways called “Express Lane” where you basically pay per mile to be on the road. https://t.co/F7D8C50Bic— Remy R.E.D ✝️🇺🇸 (@TheRemyRed) August 23, 2025
He thinks we're stupid.
