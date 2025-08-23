He's SO BAD at This! Newsom Tries Dunking on Trump Over Energy Prices, Gets Zapped by CA Costs Instead

California Governor Gavin Newsom is not a smart man. If he was, his state wouldn't be a disaster area and he would know to do his research on things before attacking President Trump.

But he's not, California is a dumpster fire, and Newsom's latest attack on President Trump just backfired on him again.

Electricity prices have gone up 10% since January.



Great work, @realDonaldTrump!! pic.twitter.com/msCp3UdgRm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 23, 2025

Oh, Governor Smarmy. Google is your friend.

Gavin Newsom needs to tell his team to stop posting things that California is failing at.



They should probably also steer clear of homelessness, crime, wildfire prevention, gas prices, taxes, and not sleeping with your campaign manager’s wife pic.twitter.com/SfqXPgM141 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 23, 2025

Look at that.

X users are just spamming him with this graph.

Keep hammering this.

Hey Gavin,



The average cost per kW of electricity in California is $0.35/kW.



The average cost per kW of electricity in Florida is less than HALF of that, is $0.15/kW. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 23, 2025

Gavin Newsom will say with a straight face that Governor DeSantis is the failure here.

LMAO goofball: California has the highest electricity prices in the country and that’s entirely on YOU and the radicals in the legislature.



RESIGN. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) August 23, 2025

And drop out of the presidential race while you're at it.

So bad at this.

Oh Gavin cares about electricity prices now? https://t.co/o4dRBgprKr pic.twitter.com/kJkXo81ghv — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 23, 2025

He should look in a mirror first.

Why @GavinNewsom is CA electricity doubled the national average? How is this Trumps fault? That’s right, voters are dumb. That’s the play. Hey why is Mailbu not rebuilding? https://t.co/Gw0LNILytx — John Alkire (@JohnAlkire) August 23, 2025

Answer the questions, Gavin.

This b***h literally made a lane on California freeways called “Express Lane” where you basically pay per mile to be on the road. https://t.co/F7D8C50Bic — Remy R.E.D ✝️🇺🇸 (@TheRemyRed) August 23, 2025

He thinks we're stupid.

