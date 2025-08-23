That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health...
He's SO BAD at This! Newsom Tries Dunking on Trump Over Energy Prices, Gets Zapped by CA Costs Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

California Governor Gavin Newsom is not a smart man. If he was, his state wouldn't be a disaster area and he would know to do his research on things before attacking President Trump.

But he's not, California is a dumpster fire, and Newsom's latest attack on President Trump just backfired on him again.

Oh, Governor Smarmy. Google is your friend.

Look at that.

X users are just spamming him with this graph.

Keep hammering this.

Gavin Newsom will say with a straight face that Governor DeSantis is the failure here.

And drop out of the presidential race while you're at it.

So bad at this.

He should look in a mirror first.

Answer the questions, Gavin.

He thinks we're stupid.

