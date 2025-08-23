That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health Issues

With all things, the Left doesn't consider the long-term implications of their policies. They live for today, aiming to gain power today. Never once do they consider that their policies and the precedents those policies set will come back to bite them on the butt.

The ignoring of Joe Biden's cognitive decline is one of the best illustrations of this. While those of us with eyes saw that old Grandpa Joe was a doddering old fool (and getting worse by the day), the Left attacked us as ableist, making fun of a guy with a stutter, and accused us of generating 'cheap fake' videos.

So when the Left tries to bring up President Trump's health, we mock them and ignore their criticisms.

Trump played up a nick on his ear like it was serious combat wound for months but we’re all supposed to just ignore everything going on with his hands and ankles like there’s no issue. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 23, 2025

A 'nick on his ear'? He was almost shot in the head, and the bullets killed an innocent bystander.

Filipkowski is a ghoul.

And we haven't ignored President Trump's issues -- the White House was very clear that the President has chronic venous insufficiency, which causes swelling. The makeup on his hand is probably covering bruising, which is common in older people.

But President Trump's brain works, and therein lies the difference.

He won't delete this.

Unlike Biden, we got answers from the White House which make sense and are perfectly consistent with his age and nothing serious. — Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) August 23, 2025

Bingo.

Y'know, in this case, a nick on the ear = 1 or two inches from being murdered. And that gravity is lost on you. You're such a Dem.



Be a good journalist and tell us about the shooter. — Ross Longe (@PRLJ_X) August 23, 2025

Such a Dem.

Dude, you are simply dazzling me with your journalism. pic.twitter.com/eohxNVmuIr — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) August 23, 2025

Absolutely stunning work, Ronnie.

It’s not the severity of the wound - it’s how close he came to having his head blown off in an environment where many progressives wanted that very thing to happen and were not shy about saying so. The same progressives applauded the assassination of Brian Thompson five months… — Kevin Walker (@quevinhualquer) August 23, 2025

And Corey Comperatore died.

Ron seems to forget that.

I’m just here to see what the lunatic far-left is up to… — Satanás (@smejk70030) August 23, 2025

They're having a day.

My man after the Biden health cover-up all of this feels like satire.



Nobody cares outside blue anon echo chambers. https://t.co/Wl6DuHQIyx — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 23, 2025

It is not satire.

That’s quality content for your lunatic fans! https://t.co/XyZ0a0ksH0 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 23, 2025

It sure is.

Ah yes, the nick on his ear from the attempted assassination that killed a father in the audience.



Step one to actually winning back young voters, you need to rip ghouls like this piece of s**t from your party, root and stem https://t.co/HwslaIbqUo — OfMiceandMatt (@breadstickzzz) August 23, 2025

They should, but they won't.

Played up a bullet wound from an assassination attempt?



I don’t know about you, but if someone came within an inch of blowing my head apart, I’d never go outside again, nonetheless “play it up.” https://t.co/9hkuIIcIwx — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) August 23, 2025

Truth.

Absolutely pathetic.

