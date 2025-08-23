That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health Issues

He's SO BAD at This! Newsom Tries Dunking on Trump Over Energy Prices,...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

With all things, the Left doesn't consider the long-term implications of their policies. They live for today, aiming to gain power today. Never once do they consider that their policies and the precedents those policies set will come back to bite them on the butt.

The ignoring of Joe Biden's cognitive decline is one of the best illustrations of this. While those of us with eyes saw that old Grandpa Joe was a doddering old fool (and getting worse by the day), the Left attacked us as ableist, making fun of a guy with a stutter, and accused us of generating 'cheap fake' videos.

So when the Left tries to bring up President Trump's health, we mock them and ignore their criticisms.

A 'nick on his ear'? He was almost shot in the head, and the bullets killed an innocent bystander.

Filipkowski is a ghoul.

And we haven't ignored President Trump's issues -- the White House was very clear that the President has chronic venous insufficiency, which causes swelling. The makeup on his hand is probably covering bruising, which is common in older people.

But President Trump's brain works, and therein lies the difference.

He won't delete this.

Bingo.

Such a Dem.

Absolutely stunning work, Ronnie.

And Corey Comperatore died.

Ron seems to forget that.

They're having a day.

It is not satire.

It sure is.

They should, but they won't.

Truth.

Absolutely pathetic.

