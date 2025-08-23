Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal...
Karen Bass Tells Los Angeles Residents to Conserve Power Because CA's Energy Grid Sucks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Earlier, we told you about Governor Gavin Newsom's failed dunk on President Trump over energy prices. While Governor Smarmy is trying to score political points on a national scale, one of the biggest cities in the country has such a terrible energy infrastructure that the mayor is calling on residents to lower their quality of life:

The 'free state of California,' ladies and gentlemen.

Yes it is.

Enjoy, Karen!

Memes will solve the problem.

Not.

One the Democrats keep making.

Amazing.

Oh, she said that the rebuilding is going well.

It's not.

Man, that's going to be a disaster.

Heh.

Well done, Democrats!

