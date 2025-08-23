Karen Bass Tells Los Angeles Residents to Conserve Power Because CA's Energy Grid Sucks

Earlier, we told you about Governor Gavin Newsom's failed dunk on President Trump over energy prices. While Governor Smarmy is trying to score political points on a national scale, one of the biggest cities in the country has such a terrible energy infrastructure that the mayor is calling on residents to lower their quality of life:

With rising temps, @LADWP is reminding Angelenos to conserve electricity and help prevent strain on our power grid.



Here’s how you can help:



🌡️ Set your A/C to 78°F

🕓 Use big appliances before 4PM or after 9PM.

💡 Turn off lights & electronics when not in use.

🔌 Unplug… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) August 20, 2025

The 'free state of California,' ladies and gentlemen.

LOL. Your city is a dumpster fire 😂 — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) August 20, 2025

Yes it is.

Speaking of temps, you’re being sued by your former fire chief.



Have fun with that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 20, 2025

Enjoy, Karen!

But hey, at least your governor has s****y memes, right? Enjoy roasting in the heat. — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) August 21, 2025

Memes will solve the problem.

Not.

Demanding your residents live like third worlders is a choice. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) August 21, 2025

One the Democrats keep making.

In 2025, Californians were instructed by their government that electricity use was to be curtailed.



2025. — The Central Scrutinizer™ (@Micky_Finn) August 21, 2025

Amazing.

How about allowing people to rebuild their homes, witch? — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) August 21, 2025

Oh, she said that the rebuilding is going well.

It's not.

This city thinks it can host the Olympics 😂😂 https://t.co/FKpiZg4OgF — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) August 21, 2025

Man, that's going to be a disaster.

What did Californians use for light before candles?



Electricity https://t.co/SkGeam3UOX — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 21, 2025

Heh.

California is the 4th largest economy in the world but you can’t charge your phone in the summer time or the power grid might blow up. https://t.co/ygzeOgNyCz — Storm (@stormrobinson) August 20, 2025

Well done, Democrats!

