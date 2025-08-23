L.A. Consequential: Karen Bass Earns Epic Ratio Over Claim City's Recovery Is 'Fastest In State History'

There's some stiff competition among the Democratic Party for the worst politician, but Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass might just be the frontrunner.

From cutting red tape, to expediting the rebuild process, to working hand-in-hand with the incredible U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team on debris removal, Los Angeles is on track for one of the fastest disaster recoveries in state history. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) August 22, 2025

This is delusional.

Did your disaster recovery plan involve building a time machine and jumping seven months ahead? Because that’s the only way this post makes sense. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 23, 2025

Bingo.

I suppose, if 7 permits in 8 months is your idea of fast... — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) August 23, 2025

Suppose.

I drive through there several times a week. You are straight up LYING. It looks like a desert wasteland. No activity, at all. — ag (@_AvalleyG_) August 23, 2025

Of course she's lying.

You are high. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 23, 2025

She has to be.

Does anyone in California actually believe this? — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) August 23, 2025

No one actually believes this. Not even Karen Bass.

This is completely insane. There’s virtually no rebuilding happening in LA



It’s nearly 8 months after the fires & in unincorporated Palisades there’s been 2 single family rebuilding permits issued. Zero buildings have completed construction in either unincorporated area. Zero. https://t.co/FTpZHUbvkH — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 23, 2025

ZERO.

Fastest in history?



You’ve issued like five permits in eight months and almost nothing has been done.



Ron DeSantis rebuilt a bridge in three days after Hurricane Ian. https://t.co/JcCU9zmxLv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 23, 2025

But Ron DeSantis is the bad guy in Karen's world.

Bulls**t.



100 permits issued in 7 months.



State insurance jerking home owners around.



We are reminded every day that the government of California doesn’t give a d**n about the citizens.



Skip the victory lap. https://t.co/YSLub6Nshf — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) August 23, 2025

She doesn't care one bit about the citizens of L.A.

Democratic leaders live in an alternative reality in California. It's amazing how much of a spell they have over people. https://t.co/yUdwybpdBC — Lance Christensen (@lancelands) August 23, 2025

They sure do live in an alternate reality.

I mean - this is pure gaslighting. https://t.co/znCt3gQmrF — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) August 23, 2025

It's gaslighting of the highest order.

