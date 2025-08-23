L.A. Consequential: Karen Bass Earns Epic Ratio Over Claim City's Recovery Is 'Fastest In State History'

There's some stiff competition among the Democratic Party for the worst politician, but Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass might just be the frontrunner.
From cutting red tape, to expediting the rebuild process, to working hand-in-hand with the incredible U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team on debris removal, Los Angeles is on track for one of the fastest disaster recoveries in state history.— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) August 22, 2025
This is delusional.
Did your disaster recovery plan involve building a time machine and jumping seven months ahead? Because that’s the only way this post makes sense.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 23, 2025
Bingo.
I suppose, if 7 permits in 8 months is your idea of fast...— Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) August 23, 2025
Suppose.
I drive through there several times a week. You are straight up LYING. It looks like a desert wasteland. No activity, at all.— ag (@_AvalleyG_) August 23, 2025
Of course she's lying.
You are high.— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 23, 2025
She has to be.
Does anyone in California actually believe this?— Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) August 23, 2025
No one actually believes this. Not even Karen Bass.
This is completely insane. There’s virtually no rebuilding happening in LA— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 23, 2025
It’s nearly 8 months after the fires & in unincorporated Palisades there’s been 2 single family rebuilding permits issued. Zero buildings have completed construction in either unincorporated area. Zero. https://t.co/FTpZHUbvkH
ZERO.
Fastest in history?— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 23, 2025
You’ve issued like five permits in eight months and almost nothing has been done.
Ron DeSantis rebuilt a bridge in three days after Hurricane Ian. https://t.co/JcCU9zmxLv
Recommended
But Ron DeSantis is the bad guy in Karen's world.
Bulls**t.— Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) August 23, 2025
100 permits issued in 7 months.
State insurance jerking home owners around.
We are reminded every day that the government of California doesn’t give a d**n about the citizens.
Skip the victory lap. https://t.co/YSLub6Nshf
She doesn't care one bit about the citizens of L.A.
Democratic leaders live in an alternative reality in California. It's amazing how much of a spell they have over people. https://t.co/yUdwybpdBC— Lance Christensen (@lancelands) August 23, 2025
They sure do live in an alternate reality.
I mean - this is pure gaslighting. https://t.co/znCt3gQmrF— Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) August 23, 2025
It's gaslighting of the highest order.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member