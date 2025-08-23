When Trying to Explain Low Dem Party Polling, 'Look No Further Than Awesome...
L.A. Consequential: Karen Bass Earns Epic Ratio Over Claim City's Recovery Is 'Fastest In State History'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

There's some stiff competition among the Democratic Party for the worst politician, but Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass might just be the frontrunner.

This is delusional.

Bingo.

Suppose.

Of course she's lying.

She has to be.

No one actually believes this. Not even Karen Bass.

ZERO.

But Ron DeSantis is the bad guy in Karen's world.

She doesn't care one bit about the citizens of L.A.

They sure do live in an alternate reality.

It's gaslighting of the highest order.

