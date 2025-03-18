'We're NOT an International Homeless Shelter': Matt Walsh's NEW Poem for Statue of Liberty Is GLORIOUS

Ever-Tolerant Left Engages in MORE Tesla Terrorism As Vegas Service Center Burns (WATCH)
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on March 18, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Lefties love pretending the poem on the Statue of Liberty is somehow our immigration model.

It's a poem.

That's it.

It's not an illegal free-for-all card for every criminal in the world who thinks the USA owes them something. Not every huddled mass needs to come and live off Joe Taxpayer.

Matt Walsh said it far better:

Not even a little bit.

Knowledge is power. 

The Left should try it sometime.

Sad, but true.

And that's just what he did:

Lovely.

Authentic.

Short but definitely not sweet.

It does bring a tear to one's eye, doesn't it?

That works.

And making all the right people mad.

Ilhan Omar Declares the Alien Enemies Act 'Un-American' and HOO BOY That Was a Mistake
Amy Curtis
Eh. Little clunky, Atticus.

His family came here LEGALLY, brain trust.

That sound you hear is us rolling our eyes.

