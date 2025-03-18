'We're NOT an International Homeless Shelter': Matt Walsh's NEW Poem for Statue of Liberty Is GLORIOUS

Lefties love pretending the poem on the Statue of Liberty is somehow our immigration model.

It's a poem.

That's it.

It's not an illegal free-for-all card for every criminal in the world who thinks the USA owes them something. Not every huddled mass needs to come and live off Joe Taxpayer.

Advertisement

Matt Walsh said it far better:

I don’t want to give the Statue of Liberty to France but I do think we should remove that dumb poem about the “huddled masses” and send that to them. They can attach it to the Eiffel Tower or something. America is not an international homeless shelter. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 18, 2025

Not even a little bit.

People talk about that stupid poem like it’s some kind of founding document. It was written in 1903. It wasn’t even an original part of the statue, much less an original part of our nation’s founding. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 18, 2025

Knowledge is power.

The Left should try it sometime.

Matt, that’s not a poem. That’s Democrat immigration law. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 18, 2025

Sad, but true.

You should write a new poem, Matt. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 18, 2025

And that's just what he did:

Roses are red

Violets are blue

America is closed

We don’t want you — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 18, 2025

Lovely.

Authentic.

Short but definitely not sweet.

It does bring a tear to one's eye, doesn't it?

"Send us your Doctors, Scientists, Engineers, and huddled entrepreneurs yearning to be rich. The American way." The rest? Try China. — MikeAllan (@OnPondOne) March 18, 2025

That works.

Add poet to your list. That was divine — FullMetalArthur (@FullMetalArthur) March 18, 2025

And making all the right people mad.

Roses are red, violets are blue,

Matt Walsh cries when his lies fall through.

A fragile man with nothing to say,

Just whining online day after day. — Atticus (@PubliusY7) March 18, 2025

Eh. Little clunky, Atticus.

Did anyone recite that when trump's grandparents, mother, and 2/3 of his wives were trying to get into the country? — New Yorker 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🌻🟦 🍁 (@ThomB01) March 18, 2025

His family came here LEGALLY, brain trust.

Spoken like a true christian fellow. — Volodymyr (@vovandel) March 18, 2025

That sound you hear is us rolling our eyes.

============================================================

Related:

Someone's SCARED! Adam Schiff Fires BACK at Trump Over Tweet VOIDING His J6 Pardon and WOW, That Was DUMB

'Literally Can't BELIEVE This Is Real!' What Chuck Schumer Said About Panting Next to Republicans Is NUTS

Boo and YAH! JD Vance Just Needs THREE Minutes to Explain Why Experiment of Globalization FAILED (Watch)

YUP, Just Needed a New President! Check Out MIND-BLOWING STATs on Illegals Under Trump Administration

OOH, SHE MAD! Jasmine Crockett SO Intimidated By Opponent Sholdon Daniels She's THREATENING Him and ROFL

============================================================