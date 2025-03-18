Boo and YAH! JD Vance Just Needs THREE Minutes to Explain Why Experiment...
OOH, SHE MAD! Jasmine Crockett SO Intimidated By Opponent Sholdon Daniels She's THREATENING Him and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Meet Sholdon Daniels. Per his own bio on X: Common Sense Candidate for U.S. House TX-30 running against Jasmine Crockett! AMERICA1ST Apparel TM! Secure Borders! Power to the People! James 2:17

He is challenging Rep. Jasmine Crockett, so we like him already. 

Welp, Daniels has really been putting the pressure on Crockett for her donations, and it appears she's not at all happy with him. If you ask us, everything she's threatening him with tells us she's scared of him.

And as bizarre and unpopular as she and other Democrats are right now, she should be. Check this out:

His post continues:

... she’s hosting, I’ll be trespassed from the property. 

She’s in town tomorrow. What is she so afraid of?

Getting called out by an opponent who knows she's full of crap and isn't afraid to say so? Just spitballin' here.

Not to mention, if she's confident in her policies and her campaign, why would she care if he's there or not?

Boo and YAH! JD Vance Just Needs THREE Minutes to Explain Why Experiment of Globalization FAILED (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh yeah.

That seems like a fair ask. Totally.

She's such a class act. *eye roll*

BUH-BUH-BINGO.

Post continues:

Keep outsmarting her, there are legal ways to counter her lawfare tactics without breaking a single rule. Stay focused, stay strategic, and keep exposing her for the coward she is. 

Wise words for ANYONE running against a Democrat.

============================================================

