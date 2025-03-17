VIP
So, About Those Violent Tesla Protests? 'Informant' Who Infiltrated One Tesla Protest Shares Deets (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

What we're all learning as we see more and more oddly very organized (and still violent) protests around our country is that none of them are organic. Unhinged lunatics aren't just coming together with a similar cause to make a difference ... speak their truth to power ... or whatever it is they do these days.

Nope.

It's likely all funded and organized by bad actors, many of whom are in the Democrat Party.

We know you're likely as shocked as we are. For example, those violent protests against Elon Musk at Tesla dealerships we've been seeing pop up? Sounds like they're not exactly organic. Ahem.

Post continues:

... Democrat politicians of these districts3. They’re organized through Facebook groups since 𝕏 is monitored by pro Elon people

Here is a copy of their prepared anti-Elon chants:

Poetry. *eye roll*

Interesting.

Certainly not the first time; unfortunately, it won't be the last.

This, of course, made Elon Musk's radar:

Which Democrat? We have some guesses.

They probably all want to date him ... just sayin'.

