So, About Those Violent Tesla Protests? 'Informant' Who Infiltrated One Tesla Protest Shares Deets (Pic)

What we're all learning as we see more and more oddly very organized (and still violent) protests around our country is that none of them are organic. Unhinged lunatics aren't just coming together with a similar cause to make a difference ... speak their truth to power ... or whatever it is they do these days.

Nope.

It's likely all funded and organized by bad actors, many of whom are in the Democrat Party.

We know you're likely as shocked as we are. For example, those violent protests against Elon Musk at Tesla dealerships we've been seeing pop up? Sounds like they're not exactly organic. Ahem.

Hi @elonmusk,



Yesterday I had an informant infiltrate one of the protests at Tesla dealerships and they told her a few things:



1. These protests are only happening in contested congressional districts



2. They’re being funded by 501c4 charities being given dark money from… pic.twitter.com/mUsVBl8clG — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) March 17, 2025

Post continues:

... Democrat politicians of these districts3. They’re organized through Facebook groups since 𝕏 is monitored by pro Elon people Here is a copy of their prepared anti-Elon chants:

Poetry. *eye roll*

Did you find the names of the 501(c)(4)s ? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 17, 2025

SOMA Action NJ. They do work with Florida NC NJ and PA — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) March 17, 2025

Interesting.

People are being paid to protest! Imagine that! pic.twitter.com/BsJi82mzup — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) March 17, 2025

Certainly not the first time; unfortunately, it won't be the last.

This, of course, made Elon Musk's radar:

Interesting.



Who is funding them? https://t.co/S30A27Xwjr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2025

Which Democrat? We have some guesses.

They probably all want to date him ... just sayin'.

