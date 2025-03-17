LOL! He Made WHAT Challenge to Trump? Adam Kinzinger Hits Self-Awareness LOW, Runs Like Coward (Watch)

Adam Kinzinger is looking for some attention today, poor little fella. Perhaps he's nervous about the stories floating around that Joe Biden's pardons might not be worth a damn since they may well have been signed with an autopen.

Maybe both.

We can always tell when he's starting to fear his own irrelevance because he typically posts something dumb and then shuts off his replies so no one can point out directly to him just how dumb he and his posts are.

Case in point:

Donald, bring it. I’m so tired of your victimy whiney belly aching crap. You friggin won and you STILL are complaining all the time.



BRING IT YOU SMALL LITTLE BOY pic.twitter.com/u2XMrcIZyN — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) March 17, 2025

If only Adam could spell.

Oh, nothing says 'tough guy' like shutting down replies to a post where you call someone else a little boy and tell him to 'bring it on.'

What a choad.

That never gets old.

You’ve gained some weight. I say that as someone who was once your personal friend. Maybe cut back on the carbs? https://t.co/SJzN9otfyM — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) March 17, 2025

Oof.

In which Adam lisps his way through sounding like a tough guy. https://t.co/pT1lv6adEL — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 17, 2025

Pretending to be tough and calling Trump a little boy when you turn off replies on your post is peak hypocrisy https://t.co/qMEedhm3zh — Garrett (@garrett8512) March 17, 2025

'BRING IT,' says the little man shutting down replies on his own post. https://t.co/58npEFNpr1 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 17, 2025

She's just such a brilliant poster.

Ahem.

What a pathetic sad little man Kinzinger is. . . Here’s hoping his auto-penned pardon doesn’t actually hold up. https://t.co/hdv4jMtFWD — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) March 17, 2025

Wouldn't that be great?

