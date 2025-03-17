So, About Those Violent Tesla Protests? 'Informant' Who Infiltrated One Tesla Protest Shar...
LOL! He Made WHAT Challenge to Trump? Adam Kinzinger Hits Self-Awareness LOW, Runs Like Coward (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Adam Kinzinger is looking for some attention today, poor little fella. Perhaps he's nervous about the stories floating around that Joe Biden's pardons might not be worth a damn since they may well have been signed with an autopen.

Maybe both.

We can always tell when he's starting to fear his own irrelevance because he typically posts something dumb and then shuts off his replies so no one can point out directly to him just how dumb he and his posts are.

Case in point:

If only Adam could spell.

Oh, nothing says 'tough guy' like shutting down replies to a post where you call someone else a little boy and tell him to 'bring it on.' 

What a choad.

That never gets old.

Oof.

She's just such a brilliant poster.

Ahem.

Wouldn't that be great?

