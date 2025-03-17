'ULTIMATE Left-Wing Cope': Molly Jong-Fast Tries Explaining How Dems Really ARE Popular and LOL (Watch)

The Democrat Party's approval rating is in the toilet BUT Molly Jong-Fast wants Americans to know that their POLICIES are super popular, just not their politics.

Don't make that face; we didn't say it.

She did.

And WOOF ... watch:

Democrat policies are really popular but they just don’t message well is the ultimate left-wing cope. pic.twitter.com/m45yeFOwy8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 17, 2025

So their ideas are good, but their ability to share them is bad.

And if you believe that we have a bridge for sale.

Oh for sure. EVERYONE loves open borders, trans orthodoxy, institutionalized DEI discrimination, printing money, zero bail, decarceration, prosecutors who don't prosecute, and fighting against eliminating government waste and bloat. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) March 17, 2025

Americans are truly longing for the days when illegals are violently taking over their communities, mentally ill men are tormenting women in their private spaces and sports, discrimination, and of course, suppression and silencing of their ideas and beliefs.

Sign us up.

OH WAIT, no. Don't do that.

Translation: “If Americans weren’t so stupid, they would understand how much we do for them.” — El Camino (@GringoElCamino) March 17, 2025

Yup. Democrats always think they're smarter than everybody else. We're all just too dumb to know their policies are good.

Heh.

“It’s super popular, but people don’t like it when they hear or see it” is amazing. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) March 17, 2025

If only we were smart enough to know their policies don't suck.

Leftist white women are awful.

Yeah. We heard their message loud and clear and rejected it. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) March 17, 2025

The face of their decline.



Keep putting her out there. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 17, 2025

I asked Grok to summarize Jong-Fast's X posts from August 1 to November 4th. It seems she didn't spend a lot of time talking about policy over politics. pic.twitter.com/V7sMko7GGX — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) March 17, 2025

We're shocked ... SHOCKED.

