'ULTIMATE Left-Wing Cope': Molly Jong-Fast Tries Explaining How Dems Really ARE Popular and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on March 17, 2025
Townhall Media

The Democrat Party's approval rating is in the toilet BUT Molly Jong-Fast wants Americans to know that their POLICIES are super popular, just not their politics.

Don't make that face; we didn't say it. 

She did.

And WOOF ... watch:

So their ideas are good, but their ability to share them is bad.

And if you believe that we have a bridge for sale.

Americans are truly longing for the days when illegals are violently taking over their communities, mentally ill men are tormenting women in their private spaces and sports, discrimination, and of course, suppression and silencing of their ideas and beliefs.

Sign us up.

OH WAIT, no. Don't do that.

Yup. Democrats always think they're smarter than everybody else. We're all just too dumb to know their policies are good.

Heh.

If only we were smart enough to know their policies don't suck.

Leftist white women are awful.

We're shocked ... SHOCKED.

