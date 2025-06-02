Crazy-Eyed Lefty Is TRIGGERED by Target's Pro-America Clothing Displays (WATCH)

Target was one of the first businesses to be openly, vocally pro-DEI, especially on the Pride stuff. They used to have Pride displays with 'trans-friendly' clothing, an open bathroom policy, and general wokeness.

Advertisement

Now they've stopped.

And that's made one Karen so mad she recorded a video about it.

WATCH:

Leftist woman is mad Target doesn’t have Pride gear to indoctrinate children into her gender ideology.



Her complaint is actually great news for children all over America. And many companies are thankfully following Target’s example. pic.twitter.com/gr1cX3MIsO — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 2, 2025

She seems lovely.

Always.

what is wrong with that old woman? — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) June 2, 2025

A great many things.

Triggered by the sight of America-themed merchandise. What a shocker. — Chris Wren (@ChrisD_1999) June 2, 2025

Totally not a shocker.

Imagine being this miserable and dumb. — Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) June 2, 2025

Imagine.

Not sure why she remains in the USA if she is so unhappy and hates our country so much. My advice, find a country that shares your values and move there. No sense in delaying your happiness. https://t.co/JnFK3FWfuY — TruthOpine (@TruthOpine) June 2, 2025

But staying here and destroying America is more fun.

Also, those countries have immigration laws that they actually enforce.

My new sleep paralysis demon https://t.co/YuADb0FTHX pic.twitter.com/vqNHjQpOFc — Gigachad Brick - KOROKS TOOK MY TREN (@FuckKoroks) June 2, 2025

Ouch.

I feel sorry for these brain dead useful idiots. https://t.co/IaO0EpGjlO — Cerca Trova (@pucci194949) June 2, 2025

They do this willingly. Our sympathies are limited.

Why do all Liberal Karens look and act exactly like this? https://t.co/Ur31rwmtLr — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 2, 2025

No idea. But they do.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.