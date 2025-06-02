Predators Wish Everyone in Nashville a Happy Pride Month
This 'Trans' Athlete Stole Trophies From Women. The Real Villain Is the Mom.
SCOTUS Presumably Will Address Maryland's AR-15 Ban ‘In the Next Term or Two'
The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala...
I Knew He Was a Man: J.K. Rowling Responds to World Boxing Requiring...
From the NFL to Congress?
Tim Walz Trips Over Beyonce While Explaining That Trump Won Young Men With...
LOL! Lester Holt Says 'Facts Matter' As He Signs Off From a Career...
Sicily's Mt. Etna Erupts, Sending Tourists Fleeing
New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case...
DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their...
No One Is Above the Law? CBS News Reports 130 Judges Signed Brief...
NBC News Correspondent Found a Way to Make the Boulder Terrorist Attack About...
VIP
YO, Whoever Is Behind Sesame Street Pushing Pride Month ... THIS AIN'T IT

Crazy-Eyed Lefty Is TRIGGERED by Target's Pro-America Clothing Displays (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on June 02, 2025
Twitchy

Target was one of the first businesses to be openly, vocally pro-DEI, especially on the Pride stuff. They used to have Pride displays with 'trans-friendly' clothing, an open bathroom policy, and general wokeness.

Advertisement

Now they've stopped.

And that's made one Karen so mad she recorded a video about it.

WATCH:

She seems lovely.

Always.

A great many things.

Totally not a shocker.

Imagine.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But staying here and destroying America is more fun.

Also, those countries have immigration laws that they actually enforce.

Ouch.

They do this willingly. Our sympathies are limited.

No idea. But they do.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: KAREN LGBTQ PRIDE PRIDE MONTH TARGET

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Predators Wish Everyone in Nashville a Happy Pride Month
Brett T.
I Knew He Was a Man: J.K. Rowling Responds to World Boxing Requiring Imane Khelif to Undergo Sex Testing
Amy Curtis
New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case (With LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala Harris Run for CA Governor
Amy Curtis
This 'Trans' Athlete Stole Trophies From Women. The Real Villain Is the Mom.
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement