JD Vance Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Simplifying WHY Trump Deported Venezuelans and It's GLORIOUS

EXCLUSIVE: Trump did what he promised millions of Americans he would do, and those same millions of Americans support entirely his actions with the violent Venezuelan gang members. The fact the Left and the media are both clutching their pearls over this very simple action taken by a president who gives a damn about this country says so much about them, and ain't none of it any good.

Look at this:

EXCLUSIVE: The White House says it ignored a court order to turn around two planeloads of alleged Venezuelan gang members because the flights were over international waters and therefore the ruling didn't apply, two senior officials tell @MarcACaputo. https://t.co/8WfTjeXlNH — Axios (@axios) March 16, 2025

JD Vance brought a big box of crayons and his best puppet to explain to those throwing hissy-fits what Trump did and why he did it.

It didn't take long to explain, of course.

There were violent criminals and rapists in our country. Democrats fought to keep them here.



President Trump deported them. https://t.co/kSS9MqlClm — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 17, 2025

There it is.

These people were violent criminals here illegally in our country.

Trump promised to put Americans first, so he kicked them TF out.

And Democrats are mad about it.

Yup.

I did not actually think the Democrats would be dumb enough to go to bat for violent illegal criminals. But here we are. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) March 17, 2025

We put nothing past them at this point.

And they are still fighting. Citing the judge's illegal order to keep them and bring them back.



If at any point you are compelled to bring anyone back, or keep anyone here - tiny suggestion - ask DHS to find a home next door to one of these judges and put the illegals there. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 17, 2025

Seconded!

It’s the knee jerk “oppose everything Trump does” reaction. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) March 17, 2025

Of course, that's their entire platform.

Wild to think that this statement is controversial to some folks.... — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) March 17, 2025

In a common-sense world, that this is at all controversial is wild.

In a world where the Left is obsessed with doing the opposite of Trump no matter WHAT he does ... it's sadly all too common.

