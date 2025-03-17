'Whole Lot of Crazy!' Catherine Herridge Shares Previous FBI Inclusivity Guide and YIKES
JD Vance Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Simplifying WHY Trump Deported Venezuelans and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

EXCLUSIVE: Trump did what he promised millions of Americans he would do, and those same millions of Americans support entirely his actions with the violent Venezuelan gang members. The fact the Left and the media are both clutching their pearls over this very simple action taken by a president who gives a damn about this country says so much about them, and ain't none of it any good.

Look at this:

JD Vance brought a big box of crayons and his best puppet to explain to those throwing hissy-fits what Trump did and why he did it.

It didn't take long to explain, of course.

There it is.

These people were violent criminals here illegally in our country.

Trump promised to put Americans first, so he kicked them TF out.

And Democrats are mad about it.

Yup.

We put nothing past them at this point.

Seconded!

Of course, that's their entire platform.

In a common-sense world, that this is at all controversial is wild.

In a world where the Left is obsessed with doing the opposite of Trump no matter WHAT he does ... it's sadly all too common.

============================================================

