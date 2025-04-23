Legacy of Lies: Scott Jennings Tells Abby Phillip Why Media Trust is Cratering...
CNN Platforms the ‘El Salvador Four’ to Carry Out Dem Strategy Plan Laid...
Dem Says American Murdered by Illegal Alien is a ‘Distraction’ from Party’s Deportation...
VIP
Scott Jennings Weighs In on Republican Town Halls That Have Devolved into Boomer...
CBS Settles Lawsuit for Discriminating Against Straight White Men
VIP
Ryan Lizza Leaves POLITICO Because It's Not Meeting This Unprecedented Moment of Democrati...
VIP
Parental Rights Reign Supreme
Fake News: Former Israeli Ministry of Defense Employee Put on National Security Council
Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage...
VIP
My Heart’s with the Bibas Boys’ Father, Not Mahmoud Khalil’s Missed Moment
Oregon Governor Proud to Announce Lesbian Visibility Week
Keir Starmer No Longer Believes Trans Women Are Women Now That the Supreme...
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail...
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death

Queen of Denial: Rainn Wilson Spoils Stephanie Ruhle’s Parade of Lies by Pointing Out Legacy Media Bias

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:05 AM on April 23, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It’s no mystery why the public doesn’t trust the legacy media. It’s the lies. It’s the constant lying and pushing fake narratives. Did we mention the lies? Of course, ‘journalists’ are incapable of self-reflection, so they scramble to find anyone and anything but themselves to blame. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is no different. Surprisingly, actor Rainn Wilson called out her nonsense on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Here are some excerpts. (READ)

'The Office' star Rainn Wilson claps back after MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle claims Elon Musk and Donald Trump are responsible for the public distrust of the mainstream media.

Wilson: "40% of Americans don't trust mainstream media. Why is that? How did we get here?"

Ruhle:  "Trump won and tons of people were shocked or angry or frustrated and they're tuning out. At the same time, you have the Elon Musk media machine because they want you to leave traditional media and they want you to go to X."

Wilson: "This is where I would push back... left-leaning news media organizations were kind of like, 'La, la, la, la, la, Everything's fine... look, the economy's great. La, la, la. Immigration's not that much of a problem,' and really, being Cleopatra, Queen of Denial."

Here’s the full exchange (WATCH)

Recommended

Legacy of Lies: Scott Jennings Tells Abby Phillip Why Media Trust is Cratering but She Refuses to Listen
Warren Squire
Advertisement

She’ll never change. They’ll be boarding up MSNBC, and she’ll still be ranting about Trump.

Several commenters are suspicious of that 40% distrust claim.

Gallup polls show 60% distrust the media.

Commenters know why trust in media is plummeting. Yep, it’s all the lying - we told you!

Advertisement

Rainn Wilson famously played Dwight Schrute on ‘The Office.’ Even copy paper salesmen in Akron know why no one trusts Ruhle and her lying cohorts. The Queen of Denial, indeed.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Legacy of Lies: Scott Jennings Tells Abby Phillip Why Media Trust is Cratering but She Refuses to Listen
Warren Squire
Dem Says American Murdered by Illegal Alien is a ‘Distraction’ from Party’s Deportation Due Process Focus
Warren Squire
CNN Platforms the ‘El Salvador Four’ to Carry Out Dem Strategy Plan Laid Out in Politico Article
Warren Squire
CBS Settles Lawsuit for Discriminating Against Straight White Men
Brett T.
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who Lied on Travel Visas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Legacy of Lies: Scott Jennings Tells Abby Phillip Why Media Trust is Cratering but She Refuses to Listen Warren Squire
Advertisement