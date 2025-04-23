Queen of Denial: Rainn Wilson Spoils Stephanie Ruhle’s Parade of Lies by Pointing Out Legacy Media Bias

It’s no mystery why the public doesn’t trust the legacy media. It’s the lies. It’s the constant lying and pushing fake narratives. Did we mention the lies? Of course, ‘journalists’ are incapable of self-reflection, so they scramble to find anyone and anything but themselves to blame. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is no different. Surprisingly, actor Rainn Wilson called out her nonsense on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Here are some excerpts. (READ)

'The Office' star Rainn Wilson claps back after MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle claims Elon Musk and Donald Trump are responsible for the public distrust of the mainstream media. Wilson: "40% of Americans don't trust mainstream media. Why is that? How did we get here?" Ruhle: "Trump won and tons of people were shocked or angry or frustrated and they're tuning out. At the same time, you have the Elon Musk media machine because they want you to leave traditional media and they want you to go to X." Wilson: "This is where I would push back... left-leaning news media organizations were kind of like, 'La, la, la, la, la, Everything's fine... look, the economy's great. La, la, la. Immigration's not that much of a problem,' and really, being Cleopatra, Queen of Denial."

Here’s the full exchange (WATCH)

NEW: 'The Office' star Rainn Wilson claps back after MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle claims Elon Musk and Donald Trump are responsible for the public distrust of the mainstream media.



Wilson: "40% of Americans don't trust mainstream media. Why is that? How did we get here?"



Ruhle:… pic.twitter.com/v7ohnXBzxl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2025

MSNBC is a big part of the trust problem. — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 22, 2025

Stephanie Ruhle trying to defend the legacy media is a sad thing to watch.



Her whole life is a lie. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 22, 2025

She's so blind. She's one of the absolute worst fake news people. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 22, 2025

She’ll never change. They’ll be boarding up MSNBC, and she’ll still be ranting about Trump.

Several commenters are suspicious of that 40% distrust claim.

What? 40%



It's probably closer to 60-70% don't trust mainstream media. — EagleEye (@USEagleEye) April 22, 2025

a lot more that 40% of Americans dont trust Mainstream Media. Believe that — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 22, 2025

Right? Trust in mainstream media has been eroding for years—60-70% sounds a lot closer to reality. — Emely (@IshiiiSantos) April 22, 2025

Gallup polls show 60% distrust the media.

Commenters know why trust in media is plummeting. Yep, it’s all the lying - we told you!

The lies are the reason no one trusts the legacy media, it really is that simple. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 22, 2025

Might be due to all the constant lying, past, present, and future. — Schrodinger's Goat (@xOrwells_Ghostx) April 23, 2025

Advertisement

Elon and Trump didn’t create distrust, they exposed it. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) April 22, 2025

The media destroyed itself.



They didn’t need anyone to do that for them. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) April 23, 2025

The mainstream media is on its last breath; people are tired of the lies and propaganda. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 22, 2025

When even Dwight Schrute is calling out your delusion, it might be time to log off, touch grass, and find a mirror. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 22, 2025

Rainn Wilson famously played Dwight Schrute on ‘The Office.’ Even copy paper salesmen in Akron know why no one trusts Ruhle and her lying cohorts. The Queen of Denial, indeed.