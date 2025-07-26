VIP
Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans and a Closed Mouth
Montreal Authorities Prove There's NO Freedom of Religion for Canada's Christians
VIP
Elite Team of Police Officers to Monitor UK Social Media for 'Anti-Immigrant Sentiment'
'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
According to the NY Post Zohran Mamdani LOVES Capitalism and Police (Just Not...
Shameless Obama Pod Bro Jon Favreau Says Israel Is Lying About the UN...
Brian Stelter: After Epstein Birthday Card ‘Scoop,’ WSJ Reporter Booted From Scotland Trip
The AWFLs Strike Again! Retired Lefty Brit Journo Says Violent Migrants Are Just...
Women Are Banging Pots With Spoons in Scotland to Free Palestine
Sohrab Ahmari Asks How a Starving Infant Can Take or Release Hostages
Internet Is Forever! The NEA Tried Scrubbing Its 2025 Handbook From the Web...
It's a White Ford 'Barack-o!': Trump Trolls Obama With Hilarious Freeway Chase Meme
CNN’s Harry Enten SHATTERS Jemele Hill’s Fantasy that MAGA is Leaving Trump Over...
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Newspaper Says ICE Gave Immigration Lawyer Taco Bell's Phone Number

‘MASSIVE’ Group of Angry Parents Protests Medicaid Cuts

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/Crowley County

We suppose the "MASSIVE" group of protesters was behind the camera, because we don't see it. Reportedly, these were "enraged parents" demanding Republicans answer for gutting hundreds of billions from Medicaid. 

Advertisement

"This is historic — and America is watching."

Um, nobody is watching. The legacy media will give this as much attention as they did to DNI Tulsi Gabbard's classified document drop.

"Republicans have gotten crushed this week." We think they meant to say, Republicans are crushing it this week. Check the polls.

Republicans are finished after this.

Recommended

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
Brett T.
Advertisement

We think we see one person there in a wheelchair, and they're not losing Medicaid.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MEDICAID REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
Brett T.
Montreal Authorities Prove There's NO Freedom of Religion for Canada's Christians
Amy Curtis
Internet Is Forever! The NEA Tried Scrubbing Its 2025 Handbook From the Web But Corey DeAngelis Saved It
Amy Curtis
It's a White Ford 'Barack-o!': Trump Trolls Obama With Hilarious Freeway Chase Meme
Grateful Calvin
Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans and a Closed Mouth
Amy Curtis
CNN’s Harry Enten SHATTERS Jemele Hill’s Fantasy that MAGA is Leaving Trump Over Media’s Epstein Hysteria
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed Brett T.
Advertisement