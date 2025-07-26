‘MASSIVE’ Group of Angry Parents Protests Medicaid Cuts

We suppose the "MASSIVE" group of protesters was behind the camera, because we don't see it. Reportedly, these were "enraged parents" demanding Republicans answer for gutting hundreds of billions from Medicaid.

"This is historic — and America is watching."

Um, nobody is watching. The legacy media will give this as much attention as they did to DNI Tulsi Gabbard's classified document drop.

🚨BREAKING: A MASSIVE protest of enraged parents is PACKING the National Mall, demanding Republicans answer for gutting hundreds of billions from Medicaid. This is historic - and America is watching.



Republicans have gotten crushed this week. #CancelCutstoMedicaid pic.twitter.com/Z08b44M4W5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 24, 2025

"Republicans have gotten crushed this week." We think they meant to say, Republicans are crushing it this week. Check the polls.

Republicans are finished after this.

I see six people. — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) July 25, 2025

I counted 7 people. — Finca (@FincaInvest) July 25, 2025

Massive. Wow. I can't even wrap my head around its massiveness. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) July 25, 2025

Is the "massive protest" in the room with you now? — Kerry Parsons (@KerryParsonsX) July 25, 2025

Can you share the link that says what or who is losing their medicaid. Because I can't find it. — CLM (@CindyLM1969) July 24, 2025

Obviously not massive, also important to note her daughter’s Medicaid is not being changed in any way. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) July 25, 2025

We think we see one person there in a wheelchair, and they're not losing Medicaid.

Nothing is being cut. If you are able to work you need to either work or volunteer 20 hours per week. And no benefits for illegal aliens who were never supposed to get it in the first place. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) July 24, 2025

