Internet Is Forever! The NEA Tried Scrubbing Its 2025 Handbook From the Web But Corey DeAngelis Saved It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 26, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Some day, the Left will learn the Internet is forever.

Today is not that day.

The National Education Association (NEA) attempted to scrub its 2025 handbook from the web. Unfortunately for them, Corey DeAngelis saved the 400-plus page document for us.

And here it is:

They scrubbed it because DeAngelis exposed how insane they are.

You can read it for yourself, here:

And here are some highlights:

We notice those 'educational reparations' don't include teaching 'descendants of formerly inslaved peoples' how to read, write, and do math.

Who will teach homeschooled kids that there are 57 genders? Who will make sure they can't read and do math on grade level?

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

DeAngelis exposed the rampant antisemitism in the NEA earlier this month, and we told you about that here.

That's a badge of honor.

Yep.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

It's a political lobbying arm for the DNC, and doesn't care about education at all.

Whatever it takes.

So brave.

Public sector unions shouldn't exist.

Period.

Yes, it's that, too.

