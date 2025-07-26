Internet Is Forever! The NEA Tried Scrubbing Its 2025 Handbook From the Web But Corey DeAngelis Saved It

Some day, the Left will learn the Internet is forever.

Today is not that day.

The National Education Association (NEA) attempted to scrub its 2025 handbook from the web. Unfortunately for them, Corey DeAngelis saved the 400-plus page document for us.

Advertisement

And here it is:

BREAKING: The nation's largest teachers union just scrubbed their 2025 handbook from their website.



Too bad for them, I saved the 434-page document. 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/gqFTVEcrLO — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025

They scrubbed it because DeAngelis exposed how insane they are.

You can read it for yourself, here:

I downloaded the PDF. And here is the internet archive link that works.



You can run, but you can't hide, @NEAToday.https://t.co/KEd9GbnV29 pic.twitter.com/sZNFHYhkTq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025

And here are some highlights:

The teacher's union's handbook calls for "Educational Reparations."



"The National Education Association believes that, in order to achieve racial and social justice for descendants of formerly enslaved peoples, educational reparations must be made." pic.twitter.com/1hZlLjlInv — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025

We notice those 'educational reparations' don't include teaching 'descendants of formerly inslaved peoples' how to read, write, and do math.

The National Education Association's handbook says that "home schooling programs based on parental choice cannot provide the student with a comprehensive education experience."



Oh, the irony. pic.twitter.com/rpdevgoWkp — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025

Who will teach homeschooled kids that there are 57 genders? Who will make sure they can't read and do math on grade level?

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

The National Education Association's handbook basically erases Jews from the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/DcUNPqCsel — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025

DeAngelis exposed the rampant antisemitism in the NEA earlier this month, and we told you about that here.

The nation's largest teachers union blocked me. pic.twitter.com/kSzBuc29G9 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025

That's a badge of honor.

Marxist ideology always has to be hidden because there are many that know where it leads and have fled those countries. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) July 25, 2025

Yep.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Interesting because a teacher sent this to me this week! The NEA had sent out a survey to members! Look at the first question! 😕 https://t.co/xNSIO1tdv7 pic.twitter.com/SeYDKtgjF2 — Oregon Citizen (@oregoncitizen_) July 26, 2025

It's a political lobbying arm for the DNC, and doesn't care about education at all.

Parents, do whatever you must do to get your kids out of public schools. Churches, let’s help parents do this! https://t.co/bNF0kuwOGS — Tom Ascol @tomascol (@tomascol) July 25, 2025

Advertisement

Whatever it takes.

NEA gets caught out, scrubs their website and blocks the reporter who caught them. https://t.co/1lQACb3NUz — John Cyrano (@John_Cyrano) July 26, 2025

So brave.

Public-sector unions have been a critical part of the wokification of the United States.



We're healing, and some of that healing should come from diminishing and eliminating public sector unions as we can. https://t.co/lMORoXlrqq — Rep. Michael Granger (@Granger4NH) July 25, 2025

Public sector unions shouldn't exist.

Period.

The NEA isn’t a teachers union, it’s a Marxist super pac. https://t.co/voLuQyBS4D — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) July 25, 2025

Yes, it's that, too.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



