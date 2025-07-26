Internet Is Forever! The NEA Tried Scrubbing Its 2025 Handbook From the Web But Corey DeAngelis Saved It

Some day, the Left will learn the Internet is forever.
Today is not that day.
The National Education Association (NEA) attempted to scrub its 2025 handbook from the web. Unfortunately for them, Corey DeAngelis saved the 400-plus page document for us.
And here it is:
BREAKING: The nation's largest teachers union just scrubbed their 2025 handbook from their website.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025
Too bad for them, I saved the 434-page document. 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/gqFTVEcrLO
They scrubbed it because DeAngelis exposed how insane they are.
You can read it for yourself, here:
I downloaded the PDF. And here is the internet archive link that works.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025
You can run, but you can't hide, @NEAToday.https://t.co/KEd9GbnV29 pic.twitter.com/sZNFHYhkTq
And here are some highlights:
The teacher's union's handbook calls for "Educational Reparations."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025
"The National Education Association believes that, in order to achieve racial and social justice for descendants of formerly enslaved peoples, educational reparations must be made." pic.twitter.com/1hZlLjlInv
We notice those 'educational reparations' don't include teaching 'descendants of formerly inslaved peoples' how to read, write, and do math.
The National Education Association's handbook says that "home schooling programs based on parental choice cannot provide the student with a comprehensive education experience."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025
Oh, the irony. pic.twitter.com/rpdevgoWkp
Who will teach homeschooled kids that there are 57 genders? Who will make sure they can't read and do math on grade level?
The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.
The National Education Association's handbook basically erases Jews from the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/DcUNPqCsel— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025
DeAngelis exposed the rampant antisemitism in the NEA earlier this month, and we told you about that here.
The nation's largest teachers union blocked me. pic.twitter.com/kSzBuc29G9— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025
That's a badge of honor.
Marxist ideology always has to be hidden because there are many that know where it leads and have fled those countries.— Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) July 25, 2025
Yep.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Interesting because a teacher sent this to me this week! The NEA had sent out a survey to members! Look at the first question! 😕 https://t.co/xNSIO1tdv7 pic.twitter.com/SeYDKtgjF2— Oregon Citizen (@oregoncitizen_) July 26, 2025
It's a political lobbying arm for the DNC, and doesn't care about education at all.
Parents, do whatever you must do to get your kids out of public schools. Churches, let’s help parents do this! https://t.co/bNF0kuwOGS— Tom Ascol @tomascol (@tomascol) July 25, 2025
Whatever it takes.
NEA gets caught out, scrubs their website and blocks the reporter who caught them. https://t.co/1lQACb3NUz— John Cyrano (@John_Cyrano) July 26, 2025
So brave.
Public-sector unions have been a critical part of the wokification of the United States.— Rep. Michael Granger (@Granger4NH) July 25, 2025
We're healing, and some of that healing should come from diminishing and eliminating public sector unions as we can. https://t.co/lMORoXlrqq
Public sector unions shouldn't exist.
Period.
The NEA isn’t a teachers union, it’s a Marxist super pac. https://t.co/voLuQyBS4D— TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) July 25, 2025
Yes, it's that, too.
