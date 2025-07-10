Corey DeAngelis EXPOSES Rampant Anti-Semitism In Nation's Largest Teachers' Union (VIDEO)

'Welcome to the FO Phase'! WaPo's Attempt to Generate Sympathy Over DOJ and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 10, 2025
Twitchy Meme

The other day, we told you about Corey DeAngelis' exposing the National Education Association's (NEA) radical new agenda, and now he's back to expose rampant anti-semitism in the NEA.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Remember this when the Left screams conservatives are Nazis and Trump is Hitler.

They're the ones who hate Jews.

Wow.

Just wow.

Where's Gavin Newsom to complain about the suppression of religious freedom?

He's referring to the convention we mentioned earlier.

Incredible work, NEA.

Actual journalists.

Watch the whole thing.

Hahahahahahahaha.

That'll never not be funny.

That would be even funnier than the NEA blocking Corey.

It'd be a shame if other teachers stopped paying.

We sure do.

Long past time to revoke it.

Progressive Jews will not, alas.

