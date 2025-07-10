Corey DeAngelis EXPOSES Rampant Anti-Semitism In Nation's Largest Teachers' Union (VIDEO)

The other day, we told you about Corey DeAngelis' exposing the National Education Association's (NEA) radical new agenda, and now he's back to expose rampant anti-semitism in the NEA.

WATCH:

BREAKING: A member of the nation's largest teachers union said to an undercover journalist that the National Education Association is "all about Inclusion.. unless you're Jewish."



I have the video.

Buckle up.👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

Remember this when the Left screams conservatives are Nazis and Trump is Hitler.

"The NEA and other organizations are overtly all about Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, Justice, Access, and everything, unless you’re Jewish."



This undercover video was filmed during the National Education Association's 2024 annual convention. pic.twitter.com/ik1ffm0jLo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

They're the ones who hate Jews.

"All the people that said they would hide you in an attic, they all disappeared on October 8th.." pic.twitter.com/baZX78eVb4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

Wow.

Just wow.

"I took off my Star of David.. I don't tell anybody at school, because it means that I won't have trust." pic.twitter.com/TKg1lx2mfu — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

Where's Gavin Newsom to complain about the suppression of religious freedom?

"My family was bleeding on October 7th.. all that is dismissed as it never happened.. and I saw some of that this week at the NEA.. you see that it's only one-sided" pic.twitter.com/K0dtcfyjz7 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

He's referring to the convention we mentioned earlier.

The NEA passed a resolution at their annual convention last week to "not use, endorse, or publicize any materials from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)," an organization founded to fight antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/bKVoJ56TMu — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

Incredible work, NEA.

The undercover journalists are at @AccuracyInMedia. pic.twitter.com/VsMc9Vq1rW — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

Actual journalists.

The full undercover video by Accuracy in Media: https://t.co/jmaTrQjae4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

Watch the whole thing.

The nation's largest teachers union blocked me. pic.twitter.com/wHWlDFHQm3 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

Hahahahahahahaha.

That'll never not be funny.

Go here to urge your representatives to REVOKE the National Education Association's federal charter:https://t.co/7tkmoMY5VM pic.twitter.com/CVCUWv4ZLl — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

That would be even funnier than the NEA blocking Corey.

Teachers can file a form to stop their union dues. Some teachers pay $1300 per year to be part of this political group. I hope all spouses are aware of that. — Rollin Planet (@Teachahanh) July 10, 2025

It'd be a shame if other teachers stopped paying.

We need to get the NEA out of schools. https://t.co/KUmFZ0r1Ju — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) July 10, 2025

We sure do.

The NEA is the only union with a federal charter. It's time for Congress to REVOKE IT. https://t.co/Zt63XKrFig — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

Long past time to revoke it.

Will progressive Jews learn a lesson? I don’t think so….. https://t.co/Yc3FUFpBRl — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) July 10, 2025

Progressive Jews will not, alas.

