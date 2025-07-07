WHAT Is This Headline!? Politico Gets DRAGGED for Report on Doctors' Group COVID...
Corey DeAngelis SPILLS THE BEANS on the National Education Association's Radical New 'Resolutions'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 07, 2025
NEA/ Twitter

Teachers' unions are insane, populated with Leftists who have no business being around children, let alone educating them.

Corey DeAngelis is showing just how radical the National Education Association (NEA) really is, as he shared the 'resolutions' that they adopted at their annual convention.

The NEA was hoping to keep them private. And it's clear why:

Let's dive into this.

They spelled fascism wrong.

That's just *chef's kiss* isn't it?

The Department of Education oversaw a steep decline in public education

Which is why the NEA can't spell 'fascism' in their resolution documents.

Priorities.

Activism instead of education.

And they doubled down on the trans nonsense.

They're laying out their agenda, and voters in Arkansas and South Carolina should take note.

Huh. We wonder what they were.

They are Bolsheviks. Change our minds.

Wow. Just wow.

Hahahahahahahaha.

That's a badge of honor, Corey.

