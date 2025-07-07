Corey DeAngelis SPILLS THE BEANS on the National Education Association's Radical New 'Resolutions'

Teachers' unions are insane, populated with Leftists who have no business being around children, let alone educating them.

Corey DeAngelis is showing just how radical the National Education Association (NEA) really is, as he shared the 'resolutions' that they adopted at their annual convention.

The NEA was hoping to keep them private. And it's clear why:

I just received a copy of the National Education Association's resolutions that they passed at their annual convention.



They kept them private this year. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

Let's dive into this.

The nation's largest teachers union adopted a business item "to defend against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term facism [sic] in NEA materials correctly characterize Donald Trump's program and actions." pic.twitter.com/xNdksH3nQZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

They spelled fascism wrong.

That's just *chef's kiss* isn't it?

The nation's largest teachers union passed a business item "to oppose any move to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education as an illegal, anti-democratic, and racist attempt to destroy public education and privatize it in the interests of the billionaires." pic.twitter.com/Z9zKW3HOgY — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

The Department of Education oversaw a steep decline in public education

Which is why the NEA can't spell 'fascism' in their resolution documents.

The nation's largest teachers union adopted a business item to "defend birthright citizenship and oppose the attempt to revert to pre-civil rights movement – Jim Crow – legal concepts of 'states rights' in order to deny citizenship to the children of immigrants." pic.twitter.com/i3gPcx4ej9 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

Priorities.

The nation's largest teachers union adopted a business item supporting STUDENTS "dissenting and organizing against Trump’s policies."



They support STUDENTS organizing "against ICE raids and deportations." pic.twitter.com/9Q5ugAUsS5 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

Activism instead of education.

The nation's largest teachers union adopted a business item in response to Mahmoud v. Taylor, a new Supreme Court ruling allowing parents to opt their kids out of gender ideology.



They will send out a "Know Your Rights" document and hold "Speak Up, Speak Out" LGBTQ+ conferences. pic.twitter.com/FhaX3ad16l — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

And they doubled down on the trans nonsense.

The nation's largest teachers union adopted a business item to support "affiliates in states where legislative bodies have taken or are taking actions that silence educators"



They list Arkansas and South Carolina as states with "extreme need." pic.twitter.com/yRCac88Keg — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

They're laying out their agenda, and voters in Arkansas and South Carolina should take note.

I cannot see the text of the business items that were defeated.



Back in 2019, the teachers union DEFEATED a business item to "rededicate itself to the pursuit of increased student learning in every public school in America." pic.twitter.com/WsN6yuF7PI — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

Huh. We wonder what they were.

The nation's largest teachers union passed a business item supporting "the mass democratic movement against Trump's authoritarianism and violations of human rights." pic.twitter.com/GSMnQlRJ5R — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

They are Bolsheviks. Change our minds.

The nation's largest teachers union adopted a business item to "not use, endorse, or publicize any materials from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)," an organization founded to fight antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/9goitL4GLL — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

Wow. Just wow.

The nation's largest teachers union blocked me. pic.twitter.com/e3tOb5SQ9r — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

Hahahahahahahaha.

That's a badge of honor, Corey.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

