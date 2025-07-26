Wildfire Benefit Concert Scam: Gavin Newsom’s FireAid Scandal Heats Up and Is Now on Trump’s Radar

The FireAid scandal is heating up in California. After wildfires wiped out entire neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area in January, there was a benefit concert to raise money for victims. The FireAid concert participants told donors the money would go DIRECTLY to victims. Instead, the $100 million raised has been divided among several dubious non-profit agencies. Now, people want California Governor Gavin Newsom to explain what’s going on.

Here’s more background. (READ)

This FIREAID scam is going to be a big problem for Gavin Newsom, especially since it's not the first one of these charity concerts they have put on. The politicians, the presenters all claim that the money donated will go DIRECTLY to people who were victims of the fires. They then hand out the money to a bunch of nonprofits for all sorts of different reasons such as "a more humane and democratic society." Watch until the end of this video to see the types of NGOs that got the money this time. This is a HUGE scam.

Check out this video. (WATCH)

The politicians, the presenters all claim that the money donated will go DIRECTLY to people who were victims of the fires. They… pic.twitter.com/6ityUWj6zs — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 26, 2025

The victims will never see a cent of that money.

President Donald Trump was recently asked about the growing scandal. It’s now on the federal government’s radar. (WATCH)

Trump is asked about FireAid for the la fires



“It’s horrible .. $100 million dollars and they just walked away with the money . I’m referring it to the attorney general and I think they are going to act very strongly” pic.twitter.com/0LzOiB3G1Y — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) July 26, 2025

Gavin and Karen never miss a chance to rip off California pic.twitter.com/mRmbK0JFYp — 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖈𝖔 𝕵𝖆𝖈k 🇺🇸 (@CalicoTheJack) July 26, 2025

If you’re a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen, California Democrats will hose you every time.

With all the money going to leftist non-profits, it’s either already been spent or will soon be funneled into the campaign coffers of Democrat politicians across the state. Commenters know what’s up.

So…Gavin Newscum and the rest of the CA commies in Congress got $100M funneled into their ‘26 and ‘28 campaign funds? — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) July 26, 2025

Yeah, who wouldn't bet that some of the money went to get their campaigns going. Absolutely. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 26, 2025

wow. thx for exposing more CA corruption. it's CA's USAID scam. same concept. funnel $ through non-profits. 🤨 — pebbles (@jbamban) July 26, 2025

That's exactly what it is. Same thing. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 26, 2025

Yep, we appear to have a mini-USAID type situation in the Golden State.

Commenters are not surprised that the money bypassed victims and went to favored, leftist non-profit agencies.

The money went towards

"defending democracy" — MAGADevilDog (@MAGADevilDog) July 26, 2025

Exactly. And equitable societies. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 26, 2025

And "climate reality" — Jake Aint Fake (@Jakeaintfa73303) July 26, 2025

And yet they'll keep voting the same way.

One would think that repeated incidences such as this would be the final nail.



Nope. — MAGADevilDog (@MAGADevilDog) July 26, 2025

We would hope these victims would learn not to trust Democrats and stop electing them. Looks like many will be cutting their losses and abandoning California since they will never be able to rebuild. Let’s hope they wise up and leave their politics behind.

