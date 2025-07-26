Receptacle Spectacle: Meme-Makers Show Obama’s Brutally Ugly Presidential Library is Pure...
It's a White Ford 'Barack-o!': Trump Trolls Obama With Hilarious Freeway Chase Meme

Wildfire Benefit Concert Scam: Gavin Newsom’s FireAid Scandal Heats Up and Is Now on Trump’s Radar

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The FireAid scandal is heating up in California. After wildfires wiped out entire neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area in January, there was a benefit concert to raise money for victims. The FireAid concert participants told donors the money would go DIRECTLY to victims. Instead, the $100 million raised has been divided among several dubious non-profit agencies. Now, people want California Governor Gavin Newsom to explain what’s going on.

Here’s more background. (READ)

This FIREAID scam is going to be a big problem for Gavin Newsom, especially since it's not the first one of these charity concerts they have put on.

The politicians, the presenters all claim that the money donated will go DIRECTLY to people who were victims of the fires. They then hand out the money to a bunch of nonprofits for all sorts of different reasons such as "a more humane and democratic society."

Watch until the end of this video to see the types of NGOs that got the money this time. This is a HUGE scam.

Check out this video. (WATCH)

The victims will never see a cent of that money.

President Donald Trump was recently asked about the growing scandal. It’s now on the federal government’s radar. (WATCH)

If you’re a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen, California Democrats will hose you every time.

With all the money going to leftist non-profits, it’s either already been spent or will soon be funneled into the campaign coffers of Democrat politicians across the state. Commenters know what’s up.

Yep, we appear to have a mini-USAID type situation in the Golden State.

Commenters are not surprised that the money bypassed victims and went to favored, leftist non-profit agencies.

We would hope these victims would learn not to trust Democrats and stop electing them. Looks like many will be cutting their losses and abandoning California since they will never be able to rebuild. Let’s hope they wise up and leave their politics behind.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM KAREN BASS

