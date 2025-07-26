'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed

Unfortunately, our own Amy Curtis used the perfect graphic to go with this post, so this editor will have to dig up something else. But here it is:

According to the poster, this illegal alien was detained by federal authorities at a Home Depot in California. As we've seen so many times before, a Karen decided to stand up against this "kidnapping." Sadly, she never got to see the arrest warrant.

Language warning:

Lululemon Karen gets in the face of Federal agents arresting illegal immigrants at a Home Depot in Encinitas, California pic.twitter.com/dZ52VRV1CO — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 25, 2025

She also claimed that an ICE vehicle tried to back over her while she had her back turned. No, you're the one standing in the middle of a parking lot, lady.

Encinitas Ca is the perfect example of the AWFL’s

(Affluent White Female Liberals) habitat.

They love their cheap labor for their mansions and estates.

Being that ATF and DEA were involved with this bust I would assume the person arrested had a serious record. — MoreBBQLessBS (@SdSunSetter) July 26, 2025

"Lululemon Karen". Ouch — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 26, 2025

Good job ICE, keep up the good work! — Jim nalls (@Jmnalls) July 26, 2025

She’s mad because now getting her house cleaned will cost considerably more, as it should. — sono io 𝕏 (@_sono_io) July 26, 2025

Three years ago, she was demanding people put a mask on. — AuthentiKate ☂️ (@kateiswell) July 26, 2025

I voted for this — David (@chickentripod) July 26, 2025

Taking pictures of the license plates like it's going to do anything for you 😭 — Artur Abramyan (@ArturAbramyan4) July 26, 2025

The Feds are arresting her gardener.

She was getting her grass mowed for the price of seven half-caff venti latte macchiatos.

You’d be peeved too. — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) July 26, 2025

What is filming the license plate going to do? — dawn (@shubea) July 26, 2025

Obnoxious. They are marked with insignia and wear badges. — Sharon Sloan🇺🇲🍊💛 (@Gnushound) July 26, 2025

They need to have a system for these people. ICE should be able to release the person into her care. She will be 100% responsible for him financially and any crime he commits, she faces the same penalties. See how quickly they lose interest in “helping.” — Matt (@OverclockedSoul) July 26, 2025

She told her pilates class the whole story. — Dr. M. Jones (@TruthorConseq12) July 26, 2025

Video recorder: "An unmarked car".



That's the whole point of being undercover, lady.



California has more Karens than any other state or country.

You cross paths with them from the minute you walk out the door till you come back home at night. — Crusader 1099 (@1099Else) July 26, 2025

I just love all the Perry Mason wannabe Karens thinking law enforcement officers owe them any sort of explanation when they are making an arrest... — Erin Brophy - don't forget to laugh.. (@ERINBROPHY18) July 26, 2025

It’s always fascinating to see a Karen in the wild like this… — TYLER® (@TylerO_90) July 26, 2025

It really is something how they think they have some authority over federal agents. Go ahead and record video — no one's taking off their mask to get doxxed.

