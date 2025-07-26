'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed

According to the NY Post Zohran Mamdani LOVES Capitalism and Police (Just Not...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 26, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Unfortunately, our own Amy Curtis used the perfect graphic to go with this post, so this editor will have to dig up something else. But here it is:

According to the poster, this illegal alien was detained by federal authorities at a Home Depot in California. As we've seen so many times before, a Karen decided to stand up against this "kidnapping." Sadly, she never got to see the arrest warrant.

Advertisement

Language warning:

She also claimed that an ICE vehicle tried to back over her while she had her back turned. No, you're the one standing in the middle of a parking lot, lady.

Advertisement

It really is something how they think they have some authority over federal agents. Go ahead and record video — no one's taking off their mask to get doxxed.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

