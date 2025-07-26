'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
The AWFLs Strike Again! Retired Lefty Brit Journo Says Violent Migrants Are Just Seeking 'Better Future'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 26, 2025
Imgflip

The Left has weaponized empathy and compassion, using them to push unfettered illegal immigration on Western nations under the guise of people wanting a 'better life.'

What we got instead, by and large, was wave after wave of military-aged males who mooch off the taxpayer, commit violent crimes, and fundamentally alter our society.

And people are fed up.

So when a Lefty public relations lady asked about those who are searching for a 'better future,' she earned a ratio of EPIC proportions:

Oh, honey, no.

Leftists would say yes. They believe it's 'racist' for their children to have a better life, anyway.

We betcha $5 if we showed up at Kay's house with a carload of 'human beings' looking for 'a better future' she'd refuse to house them.

THIS.

Kay hasn't been attacked, so she thinks those victims should just put up with it.

Yes.

It was a good laugh.

And to impose their ideology on us.

The UK now has the highest rate of rapes per capita.

We should not.

White Leftist women are a scourge.

BINGO.

Because it makes her feel good, and she loves virtue signaling. And because it hasn't negatively impacted her. Not yet, anyway.

