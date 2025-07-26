The AWFLs Strike Again! Retired Lefty Brit Journo Says Violent Migrants Are Just Seeking 'Better Future'

The Left has weaponized empathy and compassion, using them to push unfettered illegal immigration on Western nations under the guise of people wanting a 'better life.'

What we got instead, by and large, was wave after wave of military-aged males who mooch off the taxpayer, commit violent crimes, and fundamentally alter our society.

And people are fed up.

So when a Lefty public relations lady asked about those who are searching for a 'better future,' she earned a ratio of EPIC proportions:

What about human beings who have risked everything, including their life, in search of a better future? https://t.co/pTpxNzvBtb — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) July 24, 2025

Oh, honey, no.

Their better future is achieved by destroying your children's future. Are you willing to sacrifice your children for the benefit of those who want you and everything you love deatroyed? — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) July 25, 2025

Leftists would say yes. They believe it's 'racist' for their children to have a better life, anyway.

They can live at your house, Kate. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) July 25, 2025

We betcha $5 if we showed up at Kay's house with a carload of 'human beings' looking for 'a better future' she'd refuse to house them.

They should risk their lives to make their own place better. We owe them nothing and the west isn’t some lifeboat for failed third world s**tholes — Vlad (@OrwellsNotebook) July 25, 2025

THIS.

They keep attacking too many people, Kay. — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 24, 2025

Kay hasn't been attacked, so she thinks those victims should just put up with it.

You really they want a better life…they want free housing…free food…and a cash card….are you that stupid? — thomas J (@rightgay27) July 24, 2025

Yes.

You're hilarious. Thanks for the nostalgia. — christopher swift (@ironbridger) July 26, 2025

It was a good laugh.

No one buys this stuff anymore. They come for the free s**t https://t.co/HLIdgSk5fa — Gary (@plzbepatient) July 25, 2025

And to impose their ideology on us.

My empathy died 5,000 rapes ago. https://t.co/2cwVNBbLv3 — Morgoth (@MorgothsReview) July 24, 2025

The UK now has the highest rate of rapes per capita.

Why should we accept these migrants in search of a better life when the better life they're after comes at the detriment of the host country and its people?



I'll give you a hint...we shouldn't accept them. https://t.co/OrdY84JFXl — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) July 25, 2025

We should not.

Woman describes the intent of every barbarian to ever invade a country while trying to get you to open the gates https://t.co/4ConmgXe15 — Jebus (@Jebus) July 26, 2025

White Leftist women are a scourge.

They pass through about 15 safe countries to get here.



They’re not seeking asylum, they’re seeking a weak country whose citizens aren’t legally allowed to defend themselves against their sexual assaults, and a weekly benefit payment. https://t.co/LFhaXWIxEu — Trent Renfrough (@ElfwickDraws) July 25, 2025

BINGO.

Why do you insist on lawlessness? https://t.co/AEf4KpkeQU — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) July 26, 2025

Because it makes her feel good, and she loves virtue signaling. And because it hasn't negatively impacted her. Not yet, anyway.

