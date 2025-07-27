Receptacle Spectacle: Meme-Makers Show Obama’s Brutally Ugly Presidential Library is Pure Trash

Former President Barack Obama’s presidential library is still under construction in Chicago, but it is already a massive eyesore. Honestly, it’s brutally ugly.

Here’s what it looks like today. (READ)

Advertisement

Obama’s Presidential Library is rivaling Boston City Hall and the J. Edgar Hoover Building for the title of America’s ugliest building. pic.twitter.com/2WDuDsnmSG — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 26, 2025

The Obama library looks like a third world attempt at building a skyscraper using scrap from the dump. Wow what a hilarious eyesore pic.twitter.com/fJ150z2ekT — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 25, 2025

It wouldn’t look out of place in the sprawling trash dumps outside Mexico City.

Of course, meme-makers have their unique takes on the structure. This pic sums up how many view the behemoth.

A different angle of Obama’s presidential library. Looks pretty good to me. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RB8NpIqg06 — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) July 26, 2025

That’s the actually view from the West side of it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 26, 2025

LIEbrary… — Kevin Parrock (@ParrockKev73739) July 26, 2025

President Donald Trump agrees.

Posters say they've seen this meme version of the building somewhere before.

I like that industrial sleek design!! Better siiiick to be fair! I literally have a smaller version of it at my yard. I usually put garbage in it though. — 𝕩Simon Wu (@sisisimon) July 26, 2025

Yeah, I'm thinking they did too — ThatGuyYourMomWarnedYouAbout (@reruther) July 26, 2025

Oscar has entered the chat👀🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LfTybnerJX — Mal (@jewpsy418) July 26, 2025

Yes, it is Oscar-worthy!

Some commenters say the actual structure reminds them of something from a galaxy far, far away.

Is it just me, or does Obama's library look like a Jawa sandcrawler? pic.twitter.com/qSfHZuUPWY — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 26, 2025

Personally, I think the Obama Presidential Library looks fantastic! I really admire the design. pic.twitter.com/qXqYL0KPQe — CCD (@ConwayCD) July 24, 2025

It’s a scrap dealer’s dream.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Put a lid on it 🗑️ — 🔥Fire Newz (@FireNewz) July 26, 2025

I’ve been saying it looks like a modern day sewage pumping station, but that’ll do🫡 — Duster399 #MAGA (@Duster399) July 26, 2025

Ah, you took the 'snap chat' filter off the image. Good job! — Nukkenfutz (@Yall_Nukkenfutz) July 26, 2025

Obama's Presidental library looks like trash. pic.twitter.com/U0CkPbA5lc — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) July 26, 2025

Found another angle of Obama’s presidential closet pic.twitter.com/L9VJVMCFk6 — Michael Gravell (@GravellMichael) July 26, 2025

😂😂👍🏻

Barry’s library — Rob Sullivan (@Niatross68) July 26, 2025

Where people can only enter through the back door 😂 — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) July 26, 2025

The best thing builders could ever do (short of demolition) is construct it without a door.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.