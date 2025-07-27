Receptacle Spectacle: Meme-Makers Show Obama’s Brutally Ugly Presidential Library is Pure Trash

Wildfire Benefit Concert Scam: Gavin Newsom’s FireAid Scandal Heats Up and Is Now...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on July 27, 2025
AP Photo/Larry Downing, Pool

Former President Barack Obama’s presidential library is still under construction in Chicago, but it is already a massive eyesore. Honestly, it’s brutally ugly.

Here’s what it looks like today. (READ)

It wouldn’t look out of place in the sprawling trash dumps outside Mexico City.

Of course, meme-makers have their unique takes on the structure. This pic sums up how many view the behemoth.

President Donald Trump agrees.

Posters say they've seen this meme version of the building somewhere before.

Yes, it is Oscar-worthy!

Some commenters say the actual structure reminds them of something from a galaxy far, far away.

It’s a scrap dealer’s dream.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

The best thing builders could ever do (short of demolition) is construct it without a door.

