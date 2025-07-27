Receptacle Spectacle: Meme-Makers Show Obama’s Brutally Ugly Presidential Library is Pure...
AOC Preaches ‘Consequences’ Are Coming for Republicans Who Don’t 'Convert' to Her Radical Demands

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:02 AM on July 27, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a speech (or was it a sermon?) this weekend in Plattsburgh, New York. She went after Republicans, of course. She directly threatened that there would be ‘consequences’ if they didn’t get on board the communist train with her and other so-called progressive Democrats.

Here she is. (WATCH)

She’s not well.

Like all Democrats, AOC elevates illegal aliens over ALL Americans. She lies and calls them law-abiding and even calls America ‘their country.’ Posters are done with the ridiculousness of it all.

Correct, and should be deported to their native countries.

Commenters say rumors of AOC being pregnant appear not to be true. That leaves only one explanation. She’s not just ‘eating the rich’ but apparently everything put in front of her.

Maybe maternity pants are the way to go, even if she’s not with child.

Posters note that AOC is acting like a communist who found religion but decided not to stamp it out just yet.

Please don’t stop, AOC. We need the entertainment.

AOC was preaching ‘consequences,’ which is just shorthand for political violence for non-compliance.

Democrats won’t lock up illegal aliens. But crazed ones like AOC won’t have the slightest problem locking up Americans who refuse to comply with her communist edicts. She promised ‘consequences’ after all. We've seen this movie before. What did you think she meant?

