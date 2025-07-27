AOC Preaches ‘Consequences’ Are Coming for Republicans Who Don’t 'Convert' to Her Radical Demands

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a speech (or was it a sermon?) this weekend in Plattsburgh, New York. She went after Republicans, of course. She directly threatened that there would be ‘consequences’ if they didn’t get on board the communist train with her and other so-called progressive Democrats.

Here she is. (WATCH)

AOC wears her mom jeans as she goes fully insane threatening Republicans with “consequences” for not conforming to her ideals of communism. pic.twitter.com/mXDWichevo — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 26, 2025

She’s not well.

Like all Democrats, AOC elevates illegal aliens over ALL Americans. She lies and calls them law-abiding and even calls America ‘their country.’ Posters are done with the ridiculousness of it all.

"law-abiding dutiful undocumented people"



Dumber than a sack of hammers, and basically a seedy performance artist. — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) July 26, 2025

“…law abiding undocumented people…” — Ribo413 (@ribo413a) July 27, 2025

I know that one is beyond ridiculous. All illegals are criminals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 27, 2025

Correct, and should be deported to their native countries.

Commenters say rumors of AOC being pregnant appear not to be true. That leaves only one explanation. She’s not just ‘eating the rich’ but apparently everything put in front of her.

That button on her jeans is holding on for dear life. — Johnny Blaze (@SugarsBrigaid) July 27, 2025

Yall, it’s been too long.

She’s not pregnant, just plain old fat. — Trellz (@Trellraiser) July 26, 2025

AOC got a new speech writer.

She wants a high level seat in a communist regime so bad she’s bursting out of her jeans. — Jeanette Geary (@Jeanette_Geary) July 26, 2025

Maybe maternity pants are the way to go, even if she’s not with child.

Posters note that AOC is acting like a communist who found religion but decided not to stamp it out just yet.

She thinks she’s an old-timey preacher. Of course, she’s batting for the opposite team. — TheRhetorician (@GoodnerThe) July 27, 2025

Why does she talk like a Baptist preacher at the pulpit? — Doggomom1110 (@doggomom1110) July 26, 2025

She changes her accent depending on who she’s talking to. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 27, 2025

Is she preaching 🤣🤣 — Uriel (@UrielMarqez701) July 26, 2025

Why do they all eventually go grifting, Baptist preacher? — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) July 26, 2025

😂 She’s copying the tried and failed preacher sermon voice that Harris tanked with and it’s just as bad!!!😂👏👏👏 — J.J. (@journalist4us) July 26, 2025

Please don’t stop, AOC. We need the entertainment.

AOC was preaching ‘consequences,’ which is just shorthand for political violence for non-compliance.

What are the consequences? This is activist rhetoric. No substance. No policies. — BiteBack🇺🇲 (@Sharpeisnark) July 26, 2025

AOC is inciting violence. Most Democrat lawmakers are. They’re shameless. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 27, 2025

"IM GONNA PENALIZE YOU IF YOU DONT LET ME IMPLEMENT COMMUNISM !!!" lol — Uncle Sam's Nephew (@SirMikeaLot_) July 27, 2025

Democrats won’t lock up illegal aliens. But crazed ones like AOC won’t have the slightest problem locking up Americans who refuse to comply with her communist edicts. She promised ‘consequences’ after all. We've seen this movie before. What did you think she meant?

