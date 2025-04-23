CBS Settles Lawsuit for Discriminating Against Straight White Men

Well, this is fun. It's been great seeing legacy news outlets like CNN paying out millions of dollars in defamation lawsuits. Now, CBS has reportedly reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by America First Legal on behalf of a script coordinator for "SEAL Team."

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Some of those policies came under the spotlight last year when SEAL Team script coordinator Brian Beneker alleged in a lawsuit filed in California federal court that he was repeatedly denied a staff writer job after the implementation of an “illegal policy of race and sex balancing” that allegedly promoted the hiring of less qualified applicants from certain groups, namely those who identify as minorities, LGBTQ or women. He sought at least $500,000, as well as a court order making him a full-time producer on the series and barring the further use of discriminatory hiring practices. The court overseeing the case later rebuffed Paramount’s bid to dismiss the case.

The America First Legal Foundation was founded by White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

