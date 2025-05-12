Let's Revisit the Tariff Doom and Gloom That Elizabeth Warren Was Predicting 1 Month Ago

The last time we checked in with Sen. Elizabeth Warren she was doing a cringe-tastic interview in which she was still trying to pretend that Joe Biden wasn't cognitively impaired and everything was fine during his four years in office. That interview just reiterated the fact that the Massachusetts Democrat is usually either lying or being wrong about something.
Warren's track record remains perfect -- perfectly embarrassing that is.
Here's what Warren was predicting (or hoping for) just a month ago, via @mazemoore:
One month ago. Elizabeth Warren explains what Trump's tariffs are going to do to the economy. 🤣— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 12, 2025
Market crash. People losing their homes, jobs, and savings. Evictions from apartments.
You are so helpful Liz! 🤪pic.twitter.com/rS2M2b10Zh
One month later:
TSUNAMI OF POSITIVE NEWS FOR TRUMP-U.S.— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) May 12, 2025
Fox Business Stuart Varney starts this hour as Dow surges 1,000 points:
“Where do you start? We have a tsunami of positive news which investors just can’t get enough of…”
pic.twitter.com/1IO3qdYIW0
Way to go, Liz!
Conservatives: Make predictions. Media calls them conspiracy theories before they're proven accurate.— Law Signal (@LawSignal) May 12, 2025
Leftists: Make predictions. Media calls them brilliant before they're proven false, then make the same predictions again.
Did someone do a wellness check on Sen. Warren after she checked the stock market this morning? @cvpayne can’t wait for your show today! 🔥🔥🔥— Mary Frost (@mlfrostmi) May 12, 2025
This aged well. Sorry, Pocahontas. https://t.co/82mq4M0NYc— Marco Dekampo (@markdecamps) May 12, 2025
The only thing we are digging our way out of is the disastrous economic damage the last administration did to our country. https://t.co/io3BNA2sBF— BayouLife (@aquabluehue) May 12, 2025
Bingo!
