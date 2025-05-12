Latest 2024 vs. 2025 Border Numbers Prove We Didn't Need New Legislation, Just...
Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump...
It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About W...
Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and...
VIP
Scott Bessent Reveals What the Chinese Delegation Told Him About Biden (Anybody Surprised?...
LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems...
Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Says Trump Would Waste Billions by Cutting Calf. High...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Trump Nukes Martha Raddatz and Her ‘Slopadopolus’ Circus and Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing
VIP
Be a Rebel and Embrace Motherhood
Trump Announces an Executive Order That Aims to Slash Prescription Drug Costs By...
VIP
Jonathan Chait: King of Calvinball
Really? REALLY?! Reddit Lies Shares Poll Showing Reddit Is Full of Left-Wing Loons...
There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever...

Let's Revisit the Tariff Doom and Gloom That Elizabeth Warren Was Predicting 1 Month Ago

Doug P. | 11:35 AM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The last time we checked in with Sen. Elizabeth Warren she was doing a cringe-tastic interview in which she was still trying to pretend that Joe Biden wasn't cognitively impaired and everything was fine during his four years in office. That interview just reiterated the fact that the Massachusetts Democrat is usually either lying or being wrong about something. 

Advertisement

Warren's track record remains perfect -- perfectly embarrassing that is.

Here's what Warren was predicting (or hoping for) just a month ago, via @mazemoore: 

One month later:

Way to go, Liz!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Bingo!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump and Healthcare (It's a DOOZY)
Sam J.
It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About Why They SUCK
Sam J.
The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big Fat STINKING Jon Karl Lie
justmindy
Latest 2024 vs. 2025 Border Numbers Prove We Didn't Need New Legislation, Just a New President
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement