Elizabeth Warren’s Excruciatingly Awkward Minute of Denying Biden Was Cognitively-Impaired (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:28 AM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, like many of her fellow Dems, thinks she can continue to deny that President Joe Biden had an obvious mental and physical decline while in office. On Monday, Warren went on a podcast, and the host called her out on it. This is too funny.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Podcast host Sam Fragoso GRILLS Elizabeth Warren on her past defense of Biden's mental fitness — she DOUBLES DOWN and gets called out on it

FRAGOSO: "Do you regret saying that President Biden had a mental acuity, he had a sharpness to him? You said that up until July of last year."

WARREN: "I said what I believed to be true ... I said I had not seen decline. And I hadn't at that point."

FRAGOSO: "You did not see any decline from 2024 Joe Biden to 2021 Joe Biden?"

WARREN: "Look, he was sharp. He was on his feet."

FRAGOSO: "Senator, 'on his feet' is not praise. 'He can speak in sentences' is not praise."

WARREN: "Fair enough."

Now, here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Man, that was an awkward minute.

Commenters cannot believe how unprepared Warren was for what hit her.

One poster says Dems are essentially allergic to the truth since it causes them convulsions just to acknowledge it.

Biden’s decline was obvious. Thankfully, the Democrat Party’s refusal to deal with it paved the way for President Donald Trump to serve another term. Thanks, Elizabeth!

