Elizabeth Warren’s Excruciatingly Awkward Minute of Denying Biden Was Cognitively-Impaired (WATCH)

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, like many of her fellow Dems, thinks she can continue to deny that President Joe Biden had an obvious mental and physical decline while in office. On Monday, Warren went on a podcast, and the host called her out on it. This is too funny.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Podcast host Sam Fragoso GRILLS Elizabeth Warren on her past defense of Biden's mental fitness — she DOUBLES DOWN and gets called out on it FRAGOSO: "Do you regret saying that President Biden had a mental acuity, he had a sharpness to him? You said that up until July of last year." WARREN: "I said what I believed to be true ... I said I had not seen decline. And I hadn't at that point." FRAGOSO: "You did not see any decline from 2024 Joe Biden to 2021 Joe Biden?" WARREN: "Look, he was sharp. He was on his feet." FRAGOSO: "Senator, 'on his feet' is not praise. 'He can speak in sentences' is not praise." WARREN: "Fair enough."

Now, here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨Podcast host Sam Fragoso GRILLS Elizabeth Warren on her past defense of Biden's mental fitness — she DOUBLES DOWN and gets called out on it🚨



FRAGOSO: "Do you regret saying that President Biden had a mental acuity, he had a sharpness to him? You said that up until July of last… pic.twitter.com/6YJY3U1sRX — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 21, 2025

Senator Speaks With Forked Tongue will not admit to speaking with a forked tongue — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2025

Liz was not know as the " truth teller " in her tribe — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) April 21, 2025

Man, that was an awkward minute.

Commenters cannot believe how unprepared Warren was for what hit her.

"I said I have not seen decline." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hl0FP3Y2cq — Justin Skibinski (@Justinskibs) April 21, 2025

This is truly one of the worst CYA sessions I’ve ever seen. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2025

It's so bad, her expressions and body language are something else — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) April 21, 2025

You’d think she’d have an answer prepared for this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2025

One poster says Dems are essentially allergic to the truth since it causes them convulsions just to acknowledge it.

Their inability to speak the truth and the discomfort it brings them is truly mindblowing. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 21, 2025

wow. 🤮 she is so evil. she literally jerked when he compared her. EVIL. just say.... "I LIED". I'm a POS who lies to Americans @SenWarren — pebbles (@jbamban) April 21, 2025

This was one of the worst lying about the lying performances I’ve ever witnessed — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2025

He got her with “is he as sharp as you”



If she said yes, she would be admitting she’s in bad shape — VK (@vjeannek) April 21, 2025

Biden’s decline was obvious. Thankfully, the Democrat Party’s refusal to deal with it paved the way for President Donald Trump to serve another term. Thanks, Elizabeth!