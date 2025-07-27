They're Just NOT That Into You, Stephen! Lefties Held a Pro-Colbert Rally In NYC and NO ONE Showed Up

Eric Holder Bristles at the Idea of a U.S. President Using the Government...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on July 27, 2025
Townhall Media

The Left insists President Donald Trump was behind the Paramount/CBS decision to end 'The Late Show' and, with it, Stephen Colbert's late-night career.

Elizabeth Warren believes it was bribery on the part of the network, because they recently settled a lawsuit brought by President Trump. She's not alone, and Colbert is the Left's latest martyr.

Unfortunately for them, they continually pick the worst causes and people to hold up as victims of the BAD ORANGE MAN.

The reality is this: Stephen Colbert was costing the network a hundred million a year to produce his show, which was losing tens of millions of dollars. It had abysmal ratings in the key age demographics (the average age of the Colbert viewer is 68), and it just wasn't entertaining.

But the Left never lets facts get in the way of a good narrative. However, the rest of us have eyes, and those eyes were watching anything but Colbert.

Leftists held a rally today in NYC in support of the millionaire, and it just proved that America's not that into you, Stephen:

This writer has hosted more people at the holidays.

Here's more from the New York Post:

A Big Apple rally in support of on-his-way-out “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert drew fewer than two dozen people Sunday — with even the NYPD cops on scene quickly calling it a day since most of the demonstrators left after just a few minutes.

Organizers said the 'We’re With Colbert' gathering outside the CBS Broadcast Center on Manhattan’s West Side said it was meant to be part of a nationwide call for 'integrity.'

'Our country is not perfect, never has been,' said the event’s organizer, who would only identify himself as Matt and said his nickname is 'Slim.'

'But we’ve always had the First Amendment, and now Mango Mussolini is trying to take that from us,' he said, referring to a derogatory nickname for President Trump.

CBS said declining viewership and diminishing profits led to its decision to end the show in May 2026, effectively firing the 61-year-old talk-show host Colbert — but critics claim the network bowed to pressure from Trump.

Eric Holder Bristles at the Idea of a U.S. President Using the Government to Attack Political Opponents
Warren Squire
This writer would love to ask Slim his views on 'hate speech.' 

But she digresses.

The fact that fewer than two dozen people showed up for this, in NYC, on a Sunday, proves that this was driven by ratings.

Wonder if Slim wore a mask, too.

Thanks for doing that math.

Exact same vibes.

They're free to do so.

Put your money where your mouth is, slim.

That would be hilarious -- 19 'journalists' and Slim.

This writer laughed.

Probably.

We sure do.

He does not have a good sense of humor about himself.

Or aynthing else.

It's the funniest Colbert's been in years.

