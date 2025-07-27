They're Just NOT That Into You, Stephen! Lefties Held a Pro-Colbert Rally In NYC and NO ONE Showed Up

The Left insists President Donald Trump was behind the Paramount/CBS decision to end 'The Late Show' and, with it, Stephen Colbert's late-night career.

Elizabeth Warren believes it was bribery on the part of the network, because they recently settled a lawsuit brought by President Trump. She's not alone, and Colbert is the Left's latest martyr.

Unfortunately for them, they continually pick the worst causes and people to hold up as victims of the BAD ORANGE MAN.

The reality is this: Stephen Colbert was costing the network a hundred million a year to produce his show, which was losing tens of millions of dollars. It had abysmal ratings in the key age demographics (the average age of the Colbert viewer is 68), and it just wasn't entertaining.

But the Left never lets facts get in the way of a good narrative. However, the rest of us have eyes, and those eyes were watching anything but Colbert.

Leftists held a rally today in NYC in support of the millionaire, and it just proved that America's not that into you, Stephen:

NYC’s ‘We’re With Colbert’ rally for late-night host is a bust with just 20 protesters https://t.co/FyYrTL3Nb8 pic.twitter.com/5QMI8GvhTd — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2025

This writer has hosted more people at the holidays.

Here's more from the New York Post:

A Big Apple rally in support of on-his-way-out “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert drew fewer than two dozen people Sunday — with even the NYPD cops on scene quickly calling it a day since most of the demonstrators left after just a few minutes. Organizers said the 'We’re With Colbert' gathering outside the CBS Broadcast Center on Manhattan’s West Side said it was meant to be part of a nationwide call for 'integrity.' 'Our country is not perfect, never has been,' said the event’s organizer, who would only identify himself as Matt and said his nickname is 'Slim.' 'But we’ve always had the First Amendment, and now Mango Mussolini is trying to take that from us,' he said, referring to a derogatory nickname for President Trump. CBS said declining viewership and diminishing profits led to its decision to end the show in May 2026, effectively firing the 61-year-old talk-show host Colbert — but critics claim the network bowed to pressure from Trump.

This writer would love to ask Slim his views on 'hate speech.'

But she digresses.

The fact that fewer than two dozen people showed up for this, in NYC, on a Sunday, proves that this was driven by ratings.

They’re all super proud of what they’re doing, too. Well, maybe not. pic.twitter.com/9IgeMO6HIa — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 28, 2025

Wonder if Slim wore a mask, too.

So 0.000002% of the population — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 28, 2025

Thanks for doing that math.

Same kind of vibe- pic.twitter.com/S1pwcXrkGF — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 27, 2025

Exact same vibes.

The don't need a protest if they want to save the show, they need to raise 40-50 million dollars per year in a GoFundMe. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 27, 2025

They're free to do so.

Put your money where your mouth is, slim.

19 of them were probably with the media. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 27, 2025

That would be hilarious -- 19 'journalists' and Slim.

The cancellation of “Manimal” drew a bigger crowd than this. https://t.co/kNwzaJ8C2z — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 28, 2025

This writer laughed.

Probably.

They were hoping that the astroturfed protest would attract regular people to join in, but regular people have other things to do than try to save a multi-millionaire's cushy job. https://t.co/y3vpmiEuuD — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 27, 2025

We sure do.

If Colbert had a better sense of humor about himself this would actually make a great bit on his show https://t.co/fCmn5TkvrX — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 27, 2025

He does not have a good sense of humor about himself.

Or aynthing else.

20 people. In New York City



I can’t stop laughing https://t.co/CsElQ9MJuX — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 27, 2025

It's the funniest Colbert's been in years.

