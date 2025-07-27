Strategist Juanita Tolliver: Democrats Should Go All In on Zohran Mamdani to Improve Party’s Favorability

Democrats keep digging themselves into a hole. Their favorability number in recent polling is the lowest it’s ever been. So you’d think that would be a clue to stop digging. No, Democrat strategist Juanita Tolliver suggests that Dems need to dig deeper faster and go full communist by embracing NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and other like-minded ‘exciting’ stars.

Here she is on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Dem Strategist Juanita Tolliver: The Democrat party needs to go all in for Mamdani if they want to improve their favorability ratings. pic.twitter.com/Sz9RPHYFsq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2025

There is not one glimmer of intelligence in those eyes. They are dead and soulless. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) July 27, 2025

Just like the party she represents.

Voters are excited about Democrats elevating Mamdani to a place of prominence. Did we mention these are MAGA voters?

Yes!!! Do it! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 27, 2025

Agree. What are they waiting for! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2025

What a great social experiment it'll be to watch from Florida! — Jay (@ReportsfromJay) July 27, 2025

Yes, best to observe from a safe distance.

Low double-digit polling? Those are rookie numbers! Posters predict it could get in single digits if Democrats successfully destroy the Big Apple by implementing Mamdani's ideas.

Single-digit approval is coming for the Democrat Party once communism ruins New York City. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 27, 2025

I have faith in them.

They can do it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2025

I live in New York & it’s happening, media manipulation, peer pressure & liberals are the driving forces behind this narrative. Sad — Nacho Quiles (@sartoria5152) July 27, 2025

They will soon get what they voted for.

We could soon see two major Democrat cities run by Democratic Socialists (aka communists). Commenters are giddy to watch it play out.

There Ya Go

Double Down On What Beat You In The First Place

Here's A Shovel Juanita

Hurry, Dig Faster

And Deeper ... Much, Much Deeper pic.twitter.com/YszyRB0ox4 — JDPatriot62 (@JDPatriot62) July 27, 2025

Make Mandani the face of the party. Do it! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2025

Democrats (n) : individuals unable to anticipate consequence. — Dale Amidei (@DaleAmidei) July 27, 2025

What about Omar Fateh running for mayor in minneapolis? They already seem to have tossed in for him. He's just Mandani spoken in a softer voice. https://t.co/XkyYT0CMSZ — BabyBoy9999 (@Boy9999Baby) July 27, 2025

“Dem Strategist Juanita Tolliver: The Democrat party needs to go all in for Mamdani”



It’s hard to believe that a strategist‘s strategy is to suck even harder. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) July 27, 2025

Who am I to argue? They should give it a shot and see how it works out — 1st CivDiv 🐊 (@philfinfan) July 27, 2025

Yes. Let’s stop with all the warnings and instead encourage Democrats to do what they’ve been flirting with for years. Then just sit back with a bucket of popcorn and enjoy the show.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

