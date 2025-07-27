Strategist Juanita Tolliver: Democrats Should Go All In on Zohran Mamdani to Improve Party’s Favorability

Eric Holder Bristles at the Idea of a U.S. President Using the Government...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on July 27, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Democrats keep digging themselves into a hole. Their favorability number in recent polling is the lowest it’s ever been. So you’d think that would be a clue to stop digging. No, Democrat strategist Juanita Tolliver suggests that Dems need to dig deeper faster and go full communist by embracing NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and other like-minded ‘exciting’ stars.

Here she is on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Just like the party she represents.

Voters are excited about Democrats elevating Mamdani to a place of prominence. Did we mention these are MAGA voters?

Yes, best to observe from a safe distance.

Low double-digit polling? Those are rookie numbers! Posters predict it could get in single digits if Democrats successfully destroy the Big Apple by implementing Mamdani's ideas.

They will soon get what they voted for.

We could soon see two major Democrat cities run by Democratic Socialists (aka communists). Commenters are giddy to watch it play out.

Yes. Let’s stop with all the warnings and instead encourage Democrats to do what they’ve been flirting with for years. Then just sit back with a bucket of popcorn and enjoy the show. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK POLLING SOCIAL SECURITY ZOHRAN MAMDANI

