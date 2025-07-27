Eric Holder Bristles at the Idea of a U.S. President Using the Government to Attack Political Opponents

Former U.S Attorney General Eric Holder appears to have checked out over the last ten years or so. He says he’s worried about the politicization of President Donald Trump’s DOJ. He says he fears Trump’s DOJ will go after his political opponents. Boy, wouldn’t that be unprecedented! That's sarcasm, by the way.

Here’s Holder speaking to a fellow Democrat on MSNBC. Don’t worry, this ‘journo’ is not going to call out Holder’s obvious hypocrisy. (WATCH)

Obama’s Wingman says he’s concerned about the politicization of Trump's DOJ:



“This administration has used the power of the Justice Department to target political opponents." pic.twitter.com/7ZyOoBIYxX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2025

Tell us more lies, Eric. pic.twitter.com/2ybIjX9Uf8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2025

See, we told you!

Holder seems disturbed that the full brunt of the federal government could be brought to bear against a former president. But commenters note he was strangely silent when President Joe Biden did it. How incredibly convenient, right?

Weird, I don’t reminder @EricHolder speaking out when the Biden Administration took the DoJ into banana republic territory in their Captain Ahab like quest to throw Trump in jail. pic.twitter.com/LyPLxEDJm4 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 27, 2025

He was cheering it on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2025

Absolutely, these people blame Trump for what they did to him. And many others. Screw them. — Colonelu (@Colonelhum2) July 27, 2025

It’s called projection.

Twitchy favorite MAZE notes that Holder’s been crazy for a while now. Check out this flashback. (WATCH)

One of the most amazing clips ever. CNN host asks Eric Holder what would happen if Trump gets re-elected and he chooses a corrupt AG. pic.twitter.com/Ame68Xxsyy — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 6, 2024

He just described everything Democrats did! — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) July 27, 2025

The lack of Hubris is astounding. Is he really so clueless or is he a sick manipulative SOB? — just another human (@MichaelFuerst8) July 27, 2025

Absolutely incredible. And not in a good way. Holy crap. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2025

It was all somehow (D)ifferent.

Democrats are willfully blind to the evil they have promoted and participated in.

"They're threatening to indict a former President ... this has never been done before!" — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 27, 2025

It’s like they think we all were born yesterday and didn’t witness the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/UrT4kHBfRM — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 27, 2025

Part of history…”Look what the Democrats did to this man!” — L.I.S. (@Lillibean17) July 27, 2025

Democrats are currently trying to win some sort of bizarre projection contest. — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) July 27, 2025

Page one of the playbook. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2025

It’s wild how Democrats always accuse others of the horrible things they have done or plan on doing. And the legacy media will cover for them the entire way. It's very wingman-like of them, wouldn't you say?