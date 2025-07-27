Strategist Juanita Tolliver: Democrats Should Go All In on Zohran Mamdani to Improve...
Eric Holder Bristles at the Idea of a U.S. President Using the Government to Attack Political Opponents

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on July 27, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former U.S Attorney General Eric Holder appears to have checked out over the last ten years or so. He says he’s worried about the politicization of President Donald Trump’s DOJ. He says he fears Trump’s DOJ will go after his political opponents. Boy, wouldn’t that be unprecedented! That's sarcasm, by the way.

Here’s Holder speaking to a fellow Democrat on MSNBC. Don’t worry, this ‘journo’ is not going to call out Holder’s obvious hypocrisy. (WATCH)

See, we told you!

Holder seems disturbed that the full brunt of the federal government could be brought to bear against a former president. But commenters note he was strangely silent when President Joe Biden did it. How incredibly convenient, right?

It’s called projection. 

Twitchy favorite MAZE notes that Holder’s been crazy for a while now. Check out this flashback. (WATCH)

It was all somehow (D)ifferent.

Democrats are willfully blind to the evil they have promoted and participated in.

It’s wild how Democrats always accuse others of the horrible things they have done or plan on doing. And the legacy media will cover for them the entire way. It's very wingman-like of them, wouldn't you say?

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS

