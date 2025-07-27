‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’ Pennsylvania Democrat Blames You-Know-Who for Her Party’s Dismal Polling Numbers

The Democrat Party is lost and out of touch. They continue to refuse to accept blame for their record-high disapproval numbers. Instead, it’s ‘Trump, Trump, Trump!’ and a laser focus on issues most Americans don’t obsess over, like Gaza or Ukraine. Pennsylvania Representative Madeleine Dean is a perfect example of a Democrat who just doesn't get it.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Jake Tapper asks PA Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean about the Democratic Party continuing to sink lower in every poll. Her answer? Donald Trump. "I haven't seen polling that shows the president at 90% of anything. Even his base is getting very upset with him over Epstein and the conspiracies and the failure to be transparent."

Here she is on CNN, deflecting as you would expect. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper asks PA Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean about the Democratic Party continuing to sink lower in every poll. Her answer? Donald Trump.



"I haven't seen polling that shows the president at 90% of anything. Even his base is getting very upset with him over Epstein and the… pic.twitter.com/e02VeMgs9m — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) July 27, 2025

Were we pissed about the Epstein files? Yes. But we certainly aren't pissed enough to not support him. — Buckle up! 45/47 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@robmce23Trump45) July 27, 2025

Democrats keep thinking the Jeffrey Epstein hysteria is causing MAGA to abandon President Donald Trump. It’s not.

Posters say the Democrats’ constant need to blame Trump for everything is no longer resonating with voters and is what’s driving the party’s demise.

This has been the Democratic Party's playbook for a long time: Destroy the country with horrible policies, Blame Trump. It has reached the point of diminishing returns. When California is wrecked, New York City is ruined, Chicago is a gangster's paradise, and countless Democrat-run states and cities are in the sewer, while the rest of the country is doing better, you can't keep making Trump a "bogeyman" for America's problems. It doesn't make any sense. And even slow people are starting to catch on: The Democratic Party sucks. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 27, 2025

I'm enjoying watching the Achilles heel of the Democrats - their allergy to truth - destroy them.



The first step to fixing a problem is recognizing it.

But Democrats can't because they don't know how.



They live in a post truth psuedo-reality.

And it will be their demise. — Fake News Filter (@Jdanker22) July 27, 2025

We can blame the Democrats’ inability to self-reflect or learn for where they are right now.

Posters say someone should put Democrats on the spot and ask them to answer questions without referring to Trump.

Advertisement

So she is blaming someone else for the failures of her party? That tracks. — Baptista248 (@Baptista248) July 27, 2025

We should challenge Democrats to a new game called 'Answer This Question Without Blaming Trump!" — Teri Dickinson-Texan! (@Zengirl1922) July 27, 2025

Lol. That will hamstring effort to answer. — David Smith (@DavidSm72135093) July 27, 2025

It’s hilarious- they never learn

Everything is DJT’s fault - well whatcha gonna do about it -just continue hating him - ok go for it!! — Michelle Denicore (@mdenicore23) July 27, 2025

Trump has become their go-to excuse for everything. They’re not going to stop now. They’ll keep blaming him while their party sinks deeper and deeper into irrelevance. Which we're perfectly fine with, by the way.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.