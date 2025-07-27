‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’ Pennsylvania Democrat Blames You-Know-Who for Her Party’s Dismal Polling Numbers

A Soggy Eric Swalwell Blames GOP for Not Getting Things Done While Shooting...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on July 27, 2025
Twitter

The Democrat Party is lost and out of touch. They continue to refuse to accept blame for their record-high disapproval numbers. Instead, it’s ‘Trump, Trump, Trump!’ and a laser focus on issues most Americans don’t obsess over, like Gaza or Ukraine. Pennsylvania Representative Madeleine Dean is a perfect example of a Democrat who just doesn't get it.

Start here. (READ)

Jake Tapper asks PA Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean about the Democratic Party continuing to sink lower in every poll. Her answer? Donald Trump.

"I haven't seen polling that shows the president at 90% of anything. Even his base is getting very upset with him over Epstein and the conspiracies and the failure to be transparent."

Here she is on CNN, deflecting as you would expect. (WATCH)

Democrats keep thinking the Jeffrey Epstein hysteria is causing MAGA to abandon President Donald Trump. It’s not.

Posters say the Democrats’ constant need to blame Trump for everything is no longer resonating with voters and is what’s driving the party’s demise.

This has been the Democratic Party's playbook for a long time: Destroy the country with horrible policies, Blame Trump.

It has reached the point of diminishing returns. When California is wrecked, New York City is ruined, Chicago is a gangster's paradise, and countless Democrat-run states and cities are in the sewer, while the rest of the country is doing better, you can't keep making Trump a "bogeyman" for America's problems.

It doesn't make any sense. And even slow people are starting to catch on: The Democratic Party sucks.

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 27, 2025

We can blame the Democrats’ inability to self-reflect or learn for where they are right now.

Posters say someone should put Democrats on the spot and ask them to answer questions without referring to Trump.

Trump has become their go-to excuse for everything. They’re not going to stop now. They’ll keep blaming him while their party sinks deeper and deeper into irrelevance. Which we're perfectly fine with, by the way.

