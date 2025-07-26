CNN’s Harry Enten SHATTERS Jemele Hill’s Fantasy that MAGA is Leaving Trump Over Media’s Epstein Hysteria

It’s bad enough that Democrats lie to the rest of us, but they also love lying to themselves. One of the most persistent falsehoods they enjoy telling themselves is that MAGA voters are abandoning President Donald Trump over the current Jeffrey Epstein firestorm that legacy media has ignited. ‘Journalists' and their fellow Democrats have lit their hair on fire over Epstein and the false notion that Trump is hemorrhaging support. Thankfully, CNN’s Harry Enten recently dumped an ice-cold bucket of reality on Jemele Hill’s burning Democrat scalp. She so earned it.

Start here. (READ)

CNN's Harry Enten *FACT-CHECKS* Jemele Hill when she claims Trump supporters are abandoning him over Epstein HILL: "What’s always interesting to me is, like, what it takes people to get off the Trump train." "It’s not the xenophobia, it’s not the racism, it’s not the bigotry. It is this." ENTEN: "When it comes to his approval rating with Republicans, it’s basically as solid as it ever was." "If you look at the average of polls, his approval rating with Republicans [is] still at about 90%."

Enten delivers the well-earned splash! (WATCH)

🚨NEW: CNN's Harry Enten *FACT-CHECKS* Jemele Hill when she claims Trump supporters are abandoning him over Epstein🚨



HILL: "What’s always interesting to me is, like, what it takes people to get off the Trump train."



"It’s not the xenophobia, it’s not the racism, it’s not the… pic.twitter.com/n5QVwHnnjp — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 26, 2025

Anytime you hear the words, "abandon" and "Trump" together, you should assume wish casting is occurring. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 26, 2025

Democrats love sharing their fantasy lives with anyone who will listen.

Posters note that it’s a cold reality Democrats refuse to listen to. Democrats are more unpopular than ever, as the chart below illustrates. Democrats assume everyone suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) like they do.

🧐



WSJ: Democrats Get Lowest Rating From Voters in 35 Years pic.twitter.com/Nhcxq5awbq — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 26, 2025 .

@jemelehill , maybe you might consider the fact that we're not inflicted with TDS, as you are, and we don't believe everything you liberals toss out to see what sticks. We do our own research, have come to know the FAMILY - who are a huge representation of the man - and know that most of what is shared on MSM comes from misinformation. He's not xenophobic. He's not racist. He's not anti-immigrant. He's anti-illegal immigrants. He's anti-criminal. You talk based on a major inflection with an anti-Trump bias. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) July 26, 2025

if dems didnt try and attack trump 24/7 with the most ridiculous things - they may have had a chance to turn republicans to their sidebut no republican is going to believe any garbage that the dems spew these days - b/c simply all they do is lie so even if they tell the truth everyone still gonna believe its a lie they truly f***** themselves — Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) July 26, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been telling lies so long that even if they stumble upon the truth, no one will believe them.

They’re not telling the truth now, though. Inflated false narratives don’t move the needle. MAGA voters are not basing their support on Trump by what the legacy media says about him daily.

Trump supporters don’t believe the non-sense about Trump being involved with Epstein. Dems have been doing false narratives on Trump for 10 years. They’ve literally trained us to not believe them b/c they never end up being true. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) July 26, 2025

Because the Epstein nonsense is annoying but it doesn’t affect my life the way the border, taxes, safety, costs, etc do. I’m a Trump supporter because i have common sense. — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) July 26, 2025

We can disagree with him but that doesn’t mean I wish I hadn’t voted for him or abandoning him on the majority of what is being accomplished. But I will still state my opinion but I won’t act like an idiot. I don’t act like Dems and neither do others who voted for him. — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) July 26, 2025

It’s based on issues. MAGA cares about border security, deporting illegal aliens, ending racist DEI, and individual rights - all things Democrats oppose. Do Democrats seriously think manufactured Epstein hysteria is going to make MAGA run to the Democrat Party?

Apparently, they do. Silly, Jemele.

Jemele Hill lives in a fantasy built by MSNBC. Facts crush her narrative. Republicans are loyal because truth wins. Smearing the base does nothing. We are stronger and more united than ever. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) July 26, 2025

Another day, another show and Jemele Hill brings zero value! She just got destroyed again! — KJ (@kdawgf1) July 26, 2025

Jemelle Hill actually makes Abby Phillips look intelligent — Tim Mulcahy (@timmulcahy) July 26, 2025

That’s quite a feat, if we’re being honest.

