CNN’s Harry Enten SHATTERS Jemele Hill’s Fantasy that MAGA is Leaving Trump Over Media’s Epstein Hysteria

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on July 26, 2025
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

It’s bad enough that Democrats lie to the rest of us, but they also love lying to themselves. One of the most persistent falsehoods they enjoy telling themselves is that MAGA voters are abandoning President Donald Trump over the current Jeffrey Epstein firestorm that legacy media has ignited. ‘Journalists' and their fellow Democrats have lit their hair on fire over Epstein and the false notion that Trump is hemorrhaging support. Thankfully, CNN’s Harry Enten recently dumped an ice-cold bucket of reality on Jemele Hill’s burning Democrat scalp. She so earned it.

Start here. (READ)

CNN's Harry Enten *FACT-CHECKS* Jemele Hill when she claims Trump supporters are abandoning him over Epstein  

HILL: "What’s always interesting to me is, like, what it takes people to get off the Trump train."

"It’s not the xenophobia, it’s not the racism, it’s not the bigotry. It is this."

ENTEN: "When it comes to his approval rating with Republicans, it’s basically as solid as it ever was."

"If you look at the average of polls, his approval rating with Republicans [is] still at about 90%."

Enten delivers the well-earned splash! (WATCH)

Democrats love sharing their fantasy lives with anyone who will listen.

Posters note that it’s a cold reality Democrats refuse to listen to. Democrats are more unpopular than ever, as the chart below illustrates. Democrats assume everyone suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) like they do.

Advertisement
if dems didnt try and attack trump 24/7 with the most ridiculous things - they may have had a chance to turn republicans to their sidebut no republican is going to believe any garbage that the dems spew these days - b/c simply all they do is lie so even if they tell the truth everyone still gonna believe its a lie

they truly f***** themselves

— Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) July 26, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been telling lies so long that even if they stumble upon the truth, no one will believe them.

They’re not telling the truth now, though. Inflated false narratives don’t move the needle. MAGA voters are not basing their support on Trump by what the legacy media says about him daily. 

It’s based on issues. MAGA cares about border security, deporting illegal aliens, ending racist DEI, and individual rights - all things Democrats oppose. Do Democrats seriously think manufactured Epstein hysteria is going to make MAGA run to the Democrat Party?

Apparently, they do. Silly, Jemele.

That’s quite a feat, if we’re being honest.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

