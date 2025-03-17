'Whole Lot of Crazy!' Catherine Herridge Shares Previous FBI Inclusivity Guide and YIKES
CLEAR Patterns Emerging: DataRepublican Unmasks Swatting Patterns of Popular Righties In MUST-READ Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on March 17, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, conservative influencers have been getting 'swatted' a great deal in the last week. 

@DataRepublican is doing what she does best and looking through the information and data to see if there is some way to help determine who is doing this and why. And, of course, if there is a pattern that may help others avoid being swatted.

Take a look:

Post continues:

  • @GuntherEagleman was swatted on March 13, residing in Texas. 
  • @Shawn_Farashwas swatted on March 13, likely in Tennessee based on recent X posts. @catturd2 was swatted on March 13, confirmed in Texas. 
  • @RealHickory was swatted on March 14, in Indiana, as mentioned in his X post. 
  • @Beard_Vetwas swatted on March 16, inferred to be in Nebraska from his X profile and mentions of local law enforcement. 
  • @matt_vanswol was swatted on March 16, confirmed in North Carolina from his X posts about Western North Carolina. 
  • @GrageDustin was swatted on March 16, confirmed in Minnesota from his X posts about local legislation.

When you look at it like that ... wow. Not to mention, we saw Juanita Broddrick posting about getting a bunch of pizzas delivered, so she called the police immediately. What is going on? We get it, the Left is unhinged and can even be dangerous, but this seems almost cocky at this point as if they're daring law enforcement to find them.

Post continues:

... to find common patterns.

I also used AI to analyze who wasn’t swatted, to identify differentiating factors. Finally, I attempt to identify the next high-priority targets. Thread follows. 

And it's one heckuva thread.

Interesting. 

Keep going.

Post continues:

... that both Mr. Eagleman and Mr. Geiser are against foreign aid for Israel, so this is not a blanket pro-Israel sentiment.

Things that make you go hrm.

People with big voices.

When you look at it this way, with the data, she's right, there is a clear pattern emerging.

Post continues:

Expressed pro-Israel, or at least anti-Hamas sentiments 

Frequently amplified other swatting victims in the past Amplification by  @BasedMikeLee

Pro-Hamas 'protesters' may be involved?

Except Juanita ... 

Whoa.

Apparently, two more people were swatted this morning:

Post continues:

... Is a podcaster and responds to Elon frequently. 

@LarryTaunton- location unknown, Grok seems to think Alabama, another podcaster with a strong X presence and 154.5K follower count.

And the Elon factor.

Post continues:

 stretching out the campaign. So far I have @matt_vanswol who got swatted at 1:40 AM ET on 16 March. @realchasegeiser @joetalkshow @GuntherEagleman @Shawn_Farash @catturd2 @RealHickory @Beard_Vet @GrageDustin @WCdispatch_ @LarryTaunton @nicksortor @ImFiredUp2

We'll keep an eye on this one.

