Dem Says American Murdered by Illegal Alien is a ‘Distraction’ from Party’s Deportation Due Process Focus

Democrat Representative Yassamin Ansari just came out and said what we’ve known all along - her party’s love affair with illegal aliens (including deadly MS-13 gang members) takes precedence over any American citizens murdered by illegal aliens. The disgusting admission was made Tuesday during an interview with Laura Ingraham. See, it's all a 'distraction.'

Start here. (READ)

Salvador Four’s Yassamin Ansari is asked if, in addition to Abrego-Garcia's — she will be speaking to a Maryland mom’s family who was recently m*rdered by an illegal. Ansari calls that case a “distraction. "Then, is unable to deviate from the “due process!” script for even a few seconds to express a few words of consolation for that family. She can’t handle any question here with anything other than robotic recitation of her talking points memo. It’s just unreal to watch this strategy play out.

It’s unbelievable. (WATCH)

🚨 Salvador Four’s Yassamin Ansari is asked if, in addition to Abrego-Garcia's — she will be speaking to a Maryland mom’s family who was recently m*rdered by an illegal.



Ansari calls that case a “distraction."



Then, is unable to deviate from the “due process!” script for even… pic.twitter.com/wXEDfKtJz1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

This is sickening. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 23, 2025

Yes, it is.

Ansari would have been safe on CNN or MSNBC. Posters wonder why she would go on Ingraham’s show, knowing that her canned responses would not fly and she would get pushback.

I’m surprised she went on Laura Ingraham.



Why would she think scripted talking points would work out for her.



The more these people speak, the more they get exposed and embarrassed. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 23, 2025

Entirely robotic recitation of the approved script with zero ability to veer off of it — when she should’ve known a question like this would be coming. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

That’s what makes me think these people are mentally handicapped.



Like, how do you not anticipate the questions coming? — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 23, 2025

It boggles the mind, but at least the truth about the Democrat Party’s seeming indifference to Americans murdered by their beloved illegal aliens is now out there for all to see and hear.

Commenters still can't believe she verbalized it.

One less mother is a worthy sacrifice to get 100 criminal voters to these people.



It's truly evil that she just called a mother's death a "distraction." — Isaac (@IcedViews) April 23, 2025

So murdering, our citizens is now a distraction you can’t hate these people enough. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 23, 2025

She just couldn’t be bothered. Sick people. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

And therein lies the problem with the problem with Dems turning their members into script-following robots.



When the dialog goes off-script they can’t course correct and then this happens, which is absolute disaster. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 23, 2025

This ‘distraction’ comment and the Democrats' elevation of all illegal aliens over American citizens have been an eye-opening experience. Hopefully, it will translate into massive losses in the midterms.