VIP
Scott Jennings Weighs In on Republican Town Halls That Have Devolved into Boomer...
CBS Settles Lawsuit for Discriminating Against Straight White Men
VIP
Ryan Lizza Leaves POLITICO Because It's Not Meeting This Unprecedented Moment of Democrati...
VIP
Parental Rights Reign Supreme
Fake News: Former Israeli Ministry of Defense Employee Put on National Security Council
Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage...
VIP
My Heart’s with the Bibas Boys’ Father, Not Mahmoud Khalil’s Missed Moment
Oregon Governor Proud to Announce Lesbian Visibility Week
Keir Starmer No Longer Believes Trans Women Are Women Now That the Supreme...
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail...
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death
Another Woman Allegedly Murdered by Illegal 'Maryland Man'
Senator Says Detained Pro-Hamas Student Should Be Released So He Can Become a...
'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit...

Dem Says American Murdered by Illegal Alien is a ‘Distraction’ from Party’s Deportation Due Process Focus

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:08 AM on April 23, 2025
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Democrat Representative Yassamin Ansari just came out and said what we’ve known all along - her party’s love affair with illegal aliens (including deadly MS-13 gang members) takes precedence over any American citizens murdered by illegal aliens. The disgusting admission was made Tuesday during an interview with Laura Ingraham. See, it's all a 'distraction.'

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Salvador Four’s Yassamin Ansari is asked if, in addition to Abrego-Garcia's — she will be speaking to a Maryland mom’s family who was recently m*rdered by an illegal. 

Ansari calls that case a “distraction.

"Then, is unable to deviate from the “due process!” script for even a few seconds to express a few words of consolation for that family.

She can’t handle any question here with anything other than robotic recitation of her talking points memo.

It’s just unreal to watch this strategy play out.

It’s unbelievable. (WATCH)

Yes, it is.

Ansari would have been safe on CNN or MSNBC. Posters wonder why she would go on Ingraham’s show, knowing that her canned responses would not fly and she would get pushback.

Recommended

There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It boggles the mind, but at least the truth about the Democrat Party’s seeming indifference to Americans murdered by their beloved illegal aliens is now out there for all to see and hear.

Commenters still can't believe she verbalized it.

Advertisement

This ‘distraction’ comment and the Democrats' elevation of all illegal aliens over American citizens have been an eye-opening experience. Hopefully, it will translate into massive losses in the midterms.

Tags: CITIZENSHIP DEMOCRATS FOX NEWS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School
Grateful Calvin
CBS Settles Lawsuit for Discriminating Against Straight White Men
Brett T.
Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage Will Solve Inflation Woes
Amy Curtis
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Weighs In on Republican Town Halls That Have Devolved into Boomer Democrat Scream-Fests
Warren Squire
Elderly Hippies Protest Trump With Folk Songs in Their Easter Finery
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School Grateful Calvin
Advertisement