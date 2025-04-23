Legacy of Lies: Scott Jennings Tells Abby Phillip Why Media Trust is Cratering...
CNN Platforms the ‘El Salvador Four’ to Carry Out Dem Strategy Plan Laid Out in Politico Article

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:37 AM on April 23, 2025
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

There are rarely coincidences in legacy media. If things align perfectly, then it’s planned, not mere happenstance. On Tuesday, there was a major alignment between Politico, CNN, and the Democrats, who have been grandstanding over Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported illegal alien now back in his native El Salvador.

Start here. (READ)

CNN platforms the entire El Salvador Four to advance their Abrego-Garcia narrative.

"Five Alarm Moment!!!"

As you watch this, match it up word-for-word with the Democrat strategy laid out in today's Politico article — and note CNN operating in perfect synchronicity to tee up the talking points that underpin the strategy.

Fascinating to watch Dems and legacy media coordinate to execute the script — to the letter.

From Politico:

“We have to be careful to not get sucked into an argument where Republicans can say we care more about undocumented immigrants than American citizens … so that’s why [Democrats] keep talking about due process."

“They’re also betting that the invocation of due process and the sometimes-wonky legal fight will resonate with the broader American public. They argue it will allow them to place the debate around the case on their own terms after Republicans made immigration and the border a central part of their argument to voters in 2024, exploiting divides in the party on border enforcement."

Check out the coordination. (WATCH)

We like the ‘El Salvador Four’ moniker, too.

Commenters doubt there’s anyone on the fence on this issue anymore.

The Democrats are playing the long game here. They want to overwhelm the court system with illegal alien cases, knowing it will be impossible to get them deported promptly. They want illegal aliens to stay in America. They will then force amnesty if they regain enough power.

