CNN Platforms the ‘El Salvador Four’ to Carry Out Dem Strategy Plan Laid Out in Politico Article

There are rarely coincidences in legacy media. If things align perfectly, then it’s planned, not mere happenstance. On Tuesday, there was a major alignment between Politico, CNN, and the Democrats, who have been grandstanding over Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported illegal alien now back in his native El Salvador.

CNN platforms the entire El Salvador Four to advance their Abrego-Garcia narrative. "Five Alarm Moment!!!" As you watch this, match it up word-for-word with the Democrat strategy laid out in today's Politico article — and note CNN operating in perfect synchronicity to tee up the talking points that underpin the strategy. Fascinating to watch Dems and legacy media coordinate to execute the script — to the letter. From Politico: “We have to be careful to not get sucked into an argument where Republicans can say we care more about undocumented immigrants than American citizens … so that’s why [Democrats] keep talking about due process." “They’re also betting that the invocation of due process and the sometimes-wonky legal fight will resonate with the broader American public. They argue it will allow them to place the debate around the case on their own terms after Republicans made immigration and the border a central part of their argument to voters in 2024, exploiting divides in the party on border enforcement."

🚨NEW: CNN platforms the entire El Salvador Four to advance their Abrego-Garcia narrative.



"Five Alarm Moment!!!"



As you watch this, match it up word-for-word with the Democrat strategy laid out in today's Politico article — and note CNN operating in perfect synchronicity to… pic.twitter.com/YHF3VPm4Qk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 22, 2025

Amazing how “independent journalism” keeps lining up perfectly with Democrat talking points, right on cue.



Almost like CNN got the memo and just ran with the script. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 22, 2025

The Salvador Four.



Perfect name for them. Going to use that from now on. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 22, 2025

We like the ‘El Salvador Four’ moniker, too.

Commenters doubt there’s anyone on the fence on this issue anymore.

They’re screaming into the wind at this point.



Hard to believe there are many “undecided” on whether to believe Democrat narratives any more.

Certainly not election-altering numbers without some funny business. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 22, 2025

I continue to believe they are playing a long game with their new constituents they’ve spent the last four years importing; who as of right now, are extraordinarily difficult to remove from the country. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 22, 2025

It would be a shame if a few dozen flights accidentally left the country with criminal aliens, as soon as possible. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 22, 2025

The Democrats are playing the long game here. They want to overwhelm the court system with illegal alien cases, knowing it will be impossible to get them deported promptly. They want illegal aliens to stay in America. They will then force amnesty if they regain enough power.