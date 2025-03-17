ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Karoline Leavitt TRIGGERS All the Crazy by Simply Pointing Out What Americans Voted FOR

All we can figure out about our pals on the Left is they don't know how to respond to a president who keeps his promises. Otherwise, we have to assume they want violent criminals in our country no matter what happens to innocents like Laken Riey, and that just seems warped, even for them. When Trump ran, he was very specific about removing violent illegals from the country and protecting Americans.

And gosh, golly, gee, we're pretty sure deporting these criminals is him keeping his promise.

A promise made, a promise kept.

Simple.

Just sayin'.

The American people voted for this. https://t.co/ID0ilPOaly — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 16, 2025

Side note: we knew the Left would throw a hissyfit over her post before we even started going through her replies.

They are such simple, predictable, angry little people.

No, they did not vote for this. https://t.co/2T4FmHsUFv — S.D.W. (@WillDynamiteLee) March 17, 2025

Yes, yes, we did. We should know, we were there when we voted.

Nazi propaganda videos are not what Americans voted for, @PressSec.



What they voted for was lower gas prices, lower grocery prices, and a safer country.



None of which we’ve gotten. https://t.co/ygDgA0pA0u pic.twitter.com/yEikgYSKC9 — Dittie (@DittiePE) March 17, 2025

We did NA-ZI that one coming.

Ha.

HA ha.

And duh, we totally saw this one coming.

Americans did not vote for death of our three branches of government!



No one is above the law. https://t.co/8OdV5q9FMs — Jose Martinez (@Josezaccount) March 17, 2025

Unless Biden's autopen says so.

The U.S. government is engaging in human trafficking and slavery. These people, who may or may not be gang members, were moved to a country they are not citizens of to be held for at least one year of hard labor while the U.S. pays the slave holders. https://t.co/Id4eZt1w5f — Zippers4Ever (@MarkWeidhase) March 17, 2025

Deporting illegals is not human trafficking.

This is the disgusting fascist Reality TV entertainment 77 MILLION braindead Americans voted for. Karoline Leavitt, proud Aryan ingenue, should be wearing a brown shirt & Nazi SS pin on her collar when she spews her sickening lies in fawning service to her Fuhrer from her podium. https://t.co/EyzxXVqO0q — Blind Willies (@williesband) March 17, 2025

Or, and hear us out, this is a president putting his own people first for a change.

World, meet Barbie’s latest doll - Poisonous Barbie. https://t.co/I7emQXdGrD — alexandra hall hall 🇬🇪🇺🇦🌻 (@alexhallhall) March 17, 2025

Leftist women are just so hateful.

I bet they wish they had left the country and returned to their own country now. https://t.co/Kv9Zy1yfsa — rob_mittman (@rmittman9) March 17, 2025

Yeah, we bet they do as well.

