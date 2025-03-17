VIP
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Karoline Leavitt TRIGGERS All the Crazy by Simply Pointing Out What Americans Voted FOR

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

All we can figure out about our pals on the Left is they don't know how to respond to a president who keeps his promises. Otherwise, we have to assume they want violent criminals in our country no matter what happens to innocents like Laken Riey, and that just seems warped, even for them. When Trump ran, he was very specific about removing violent illegals from the country and protecting Americans.

And gosh, golly, gee, we're pretty sure deporting these criminals is him keeping his promise.

A promise made, a promise kept.

Simple.

Just sayin'.

Side note: we knew the Left would throw a hissyfit over her post before we even started going through her replies. 

They are such simple, predictable, angry little people.

Yes, yes, we did. We should know, we were there when we voted.

We did NA-ZI that one coming.

Ha.

HA ha.

And duh, we totally saw this one coming.

Unless Biden's autopen says so.

Deporting illegals is not human trafficking.

Or, and hear us out, this is a president putting his own people first for a change.

Leftist women are just so hateful.

Yeah, we bet they do as well.

