Sen John Kennedy and Kristi Noem Explain Why Joe Biden Flooded the Country with Illegal Aliens

Republican Senator John Kennedy and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem laid out the truth about President Joe Biden's reason for flooding the country with illegal aliens during a recent hearing. It’s about elections and power.

Overlooked moment: Sen Kennedy drilled down to the truth on the Biden admin open borders plan in today’s hearing with Sec Noem: Kennedy: Do you think that President Biden and Democrats thought of these foreign nationals in our country illegally as potential new voters? Noem: I do, sir. Kennedy: Do you agree that they are upset with you because you secured the border at all? Noem: Yes, sir.

The scariest part is that everyone knows this is the truth. Yet, maybe only half the country is willing to call this out. You can't hate the other half enough. — Mark Sansone (@Ninermark16) May 8, 2025

The flooding across the border has stopped, so Democrats can’t afford to lose thousands or millions of illegal aliens.

Commenters say the best explanation is the most obvious one.

That was the “why” in why the Dems allowed the unprecedented number of illegals into our country.



The NGOs have been discovered that was also such a big part of the process to help facilitate bringing them here then services once they got into the country. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) May 8, 2025

Also, a battle for electors. They (Democrats) strategically shipped illegals in states where folks are fleeing to red states, because they know the GOP still hasn’t moved to disallow their count on the Census. The left knows if they lose their electors, they won’t ever win the White House again. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) May 8, 2025

Yep. Congressional reapportionment was a huge part of this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

The Great Replacement Theory..Was never a theory.

Ask the EU. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) May 8, 2025

It’s not a mystery that they wanted to remake the electoral map. It’s good to have this said in an open hearing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

Yep, it was all about inflating population numbers with illegal aliens to get more ‘representation’ in Congress.

Kennedy's right, you can't trust Democrats. He always throws in a good laugh.

Wouldn’t trust them to run a snowball stand 🤣🤣 — wilder😎🇺🇸 (@wilderpatriot) May 8, 2025

Snowball stand. I love his color. — Demonetization Coach (@Demonitizr) May 8, 2025

There’s always a zinger 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

There are always zingers. They help the truth go down.