Sen John Kennedy and Kristi Noem Explain Why Joe Biden Flooded the Country with Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Republican Senator John Kennedy and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem laid out the truth about President Joe Biden's reason for flooding the country with illegal aliens during a recent hearing. It’s about elections and power.

Start here. (READ)

Overlooked moment: Sen Kennedy drilled down to the truth on the Biden admin open borders plan in today’s hearing with Sec Noem:

Kennedy: Do you think that President Biden and Democrats thought of these foreign nationals in our country illegally as potential new voters?

Noem: I do, sir.

Kennedy: Do you agree that they are upset with you because you secured the border at all?

Noem: Yes, sir.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

The flooding across the border has stopped, so Democrats can’t afford to lose thousands or millions of illegal aliens.

Commenters say the best explanation is the most obvious one.

Tags: CENSUS HOMELAND SECURITY ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN

