'The Force Is ... You Know, the THING': Joe Biden Describes Star Wars In HILARIOUS Impression

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:45 AM on May 10, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Poor Joe Biden. He barely even knows what day or even year it is, his own name, or what planet he is on. Still, his wife keeps dragging him to softball media appearances so that he can try to rehabilitate her ... ahem ... we mean HIS dumpster fire of a presidency. 

Just let the guy sit in the Community Room so he can eat pudding and shout, 'BINGO' every once in a while (even when there is no bingo game taking place). 

But since Lady MacBiden insists on keeping him in the public eye, we'll insist on continuing to mock him (and her).

This week, we found a hilarious video of an actor doing an impression of Biden trying his best to describe the plot of Star Wars, and we can't ... stop ... laughing! 

This is not a new video (it was recorded earlier in 2025), but it's new to us, and we hope new to you, too. Even if readers have seen it, it's worth another viewing. Watch: 

HAAAAAAAAAAA. 'OK, so there's a galaxy, parked on the side of a ... no, no.' 

Just brilliant.

This video comes from actor and comedian Jim Meskimen, an accomplished voice actor who has done voices for some huge animated projects, including many of the Justice League animated films. Incidentally, Meskimen is the son of actress Marion Ross from Happy Days! and also appeared on Ron Howard's Apollo 13 (those Cunninghams take care of their own). 

Given his pedigree, it's not surprising that Meskimen's impression is perfect in every aspect. We only wish it had gone on longer. (But we get that Biden can only talk for a few seconds at a time.)

'Come here, Luke. Let me tell you something about the Force. The Force is ... uhhh ... it's forceful, man. No joke.'

'Traveling through hyperspace ain't like dusting crops, boy. By the way, I used to dust crops. Me and Uncle Bosey. Before the sandpeople ate him. Not a lie.'

'That's no moon, pal. That's a space ... you know, the thing.'

It would certainly do better at the box office or in streaming than anything Disney has put out. 

It was so good, we had to check out Meskiman's social media channels to find more. 

Here is his impression of Biden trying to describe the difference between oranges and tangerines: 

@jimmeskimen He forgot the question… #JoeBiden #tangerines #oranges #potus #celebrityvoices #fyp #explorepage ♬ original sound - Jim Meskimen

'The Civil War just ended.' 

LOL. We are DEAD. 

And here is his impression of Biden talking about the Grammys: 

@jimmeskimen #JoeBiden has tips for staying warm for the winter 🥶 😂 #celebrityvoices #potus #celebrtiyimpressions #funnyvoices #fyp #explorepage ♬ original sound - Jim Meskimen

'Grandmas are important.' 

Meskiman does many other impressions on his TikTok channel, including George W. Bush, Christopher Walken (of course), Joe Pesci, Patrick Stewart, and Harrison Ford (speaking of Star Wars). 

But we think his Biden impression is the best of them all. 

There are some great Biden impressionists out there, including Dana Carvey, but we're not sure we've seen one better than Jim Meskimen. 

The Farce is strong with this one indeed. 

And even though it will take many years to rebuild all that Biden destroyed in America, hopefully, we can at least laugh again now that Darth Joe is nowhere near the levers of power in America. 

