California: Home of Broken Promises

Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Says 'In America You Can't Arrest Your Political Opponents' (Cue Trump's Mugshot!)

Doug P. | 9:00 AM on May 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

For several years we heard six words from Democrats: No one is above the law. 

That has of course been suspended temporarily while many Democrats make it clear that they (and illegal aliens) should be above the law. 

Yesterday some House Democrats broke into an ICE detention facility in New Jersey and the mayor of Newark was arrested in the Left's latest attempt to prove that their top priority is trying to protect criminal illegals from deportation.  

Rep. Ro Khanna is getting some attention for this post after that happened:

"In America, you cannot arrest your political opponents."

Somebody should put that quote on a t-shirt, credited to Rep. Khanna, with a picture of Trump's mugshot right underneath. 

"In America *you can't arrest your political opponents" - *Exceptions do apply.

What a "D"ifference a year makes!

As usual, "there's always a tweet" -- or two of them in this case:

But of course it's "D"ifferent when the Left is doing it.

***

