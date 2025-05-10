Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Says 'In America You Can't Arrest Your Political Opponents' (Cue Trump's Mugshot!)

For several years we heard six words from Democrats: No one is above the law.

That has of course been suspended temporarily while many Democrats make it clear that they (and illegal aliens) should be above the law.

Yesterday some House Democrats broke into an ICE detention facility in New Jersey and the mayor of Newark was arrested in the Left's latest attempt to prove that their top priority is trying to protect criminal illegals from deportation.

Rep. Ro Khanna is getting some attention for this post after that happened:

The Trump @JDVance Administration has just arrested a mayor in Newark and shoved Members of Congress for protesting outside of an ICE facility.



In America, you cannot arrest your political opponents. https://t.co/e1jZNUe3h0 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 9, 2025

"In America, you cannot arrest your political opponents."

Somebody should put that quote on a t-shirt, credited to Rep. Khanna, with a picture of Trump's mugshot right underneath.

“In America, you cannot arrest your political opponents.”



Record scratch. pic.twitter.com/QU3HLZhWbg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 10, 2025

"In America *you can't arrest your political opponents" - *Exceptions do apply.

Dems 2025: “In America, you cannot arrest your political opponents.”



Dems 2024: https://t.co/fjhOHCkTvW pic.twitter.com/cJSl3uICh1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 10, 2025

What a "D"ifference a year makes!

Yeah, I supported that rule, but your friends decided to change it. https://t.co/24BpLyrPmL — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 9, 2025

As usual, "there's always a tweet" -- or two of them in this case:

Being a member of Congress doesn’t give you the right to obstruct the rule of law pic.twitter.com/OeURwkxjxc — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 9, 2025

But of course it's "D"ifferent when the Left is doing it.

