Scott Jennings and Ben Ferguson Erupt in Laughter as Ana Navarro Claims Biden Doesn’t Tell Many Lies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:34 AM on May 10, 2025
Twitter

Sometimes, one can’t help but burst out laughing at the utter ignorance that flies out of Ana Navarro’s big mouth. That’s what happened recently on CNN, where Navarro claimed that former President Joe Biden didn’t tell many lies. That sent Scott Jennings and Ben Ferguson into hysterics.

Start here. (READ)

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY and @benfergusonshow burst out laughing after Ana Navarro says that Joe Biden doesn't tell many lies.

Jennings: "Do you think [Biden has] ever told a lie?"

Ferguson: "He told a lie about his cognitive decline. I can tell you that much!"

Navarro: "I don't think he tells many lies."

Jennings: "It's tragic what you just said."

Here’s the hilarious clip. (WATCH)

She’s incapable of feeling embarrassed.

Here’s a flashback to last year, where Navarro was praising Joe Biden for promising not to issue a pardon for Hunter Biden. We know how that turned out. (WATCH)

Yep, that’s true.

Here’s a flashback video that covers Biden dropping out of the race because of his lies and more. (WATCH)

Biden was recently on The View with Ana Navarro. Of course, she didn’t press him on lying about not pardoning his son. Must have skipped her mind. Sure, that's it.

