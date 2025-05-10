Scott Jennings and Ben Ferguson Erupt in Laughter as Ana Navarro Claims Biden Doesn’t Tell Many Lies

Sometimes, one can’t help but burst out laughing at the utter ignorance that flies out of Ana Navarro’s big mouth. That’s what happened recently on CNN, where Navarro claimed that former President Joe Biden didn’t tell many lies. That sent Scott Jennings and Ben Ferguson into hysterics.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY and @benfergusonshow burst out laughing after Ana Navarro says that Joe Biden doesn't tell many lies. Jennings: "Do you think [Biden has] ever told a lie?" Ferguson: "He told a lie about his cognitive decline. I can tell you that much!" Navarro: "I don't think he tells many lies." Jennings: "It's tragic what you just said."

Here’s the hilarious clip. (WATCH)

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY and @benfergusonshow burst out laughing after Ana Navarro says that Joe Biden doesn't tell many lies.



Jennings: "Do you think [Biden has] ever told a lie?"



Ferguson: "He told a lie about his cognitive decline. I can tell you that much!"



Navarro: "I… pic.twitter.com/JwSiNDMIfr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 9, 2025

God she just embarrasses herself every time she's on. — JCjcJC (@CamNCharliesMOM) May 9, 2025

She’s incapable of feeling embarrassed.

Here’s a flashback to last year, where Navarro was praising Joe Biden for promising not to issue a pardon for Hunter Biden. We know how that turned out. (WATCH)

Ana Navarro told Scott Jennings on CNN that Joe Biden doesn't lie. 🤣



Last year Navarro was on Bill Maher saying that Biden would keep his word and not pardon his son.



How did that work out Ana? Did Biden keep his word? pic.twitter.com/48WTjMN4QQ — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 9, 2025

“Last year Navarro was on Bill Maher saying that Biden would keep his word and not pardon his son.” pic.twitter.com/jraJU8MMJJ — joe miller (@joemill37087868) May 9, 2025

That's hilarious. He once had to drop out of a presidential race because of all his lying. He's known for telling tall tales. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 9, 2025

Yep, that’s true.

Here’s a flashback video that covers Biden dropping out of the race because of his lies and more. (WATCH)

So why didn’t she ask him about pardoning his son (rhetorical question) — Bob Anderson (@anderso86362) May 10, 2025

Yes and she could have actually asked him about that yesterday since the zombie was sitting right in front of her.



What am I thinking? — elephants are cool 🇺🇸🐶🐊🐢🐞🦅🐘🍺🙃🇺🇸 (@FakeNewsExists) May 9, 2025

One would think that she would have been interested in that. Nope! — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 9, 2025

Biden was recently on The View with Ana Navarro. Of course, she didn’t press him on lying about not pardoning his son. Must have skipped her mind. Sure, that's it.