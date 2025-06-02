Self Awareness FAIL of the Day: Here's What John Brennan's Worried the CIA & FBI Will Become Under Trump

Former CIA Director John Brennan has a familiar strategy when he's making claims on the cable news outlets he appears on, and that strategy seems to be hoping that nobody remembers anything about what he's done. That was apparent yet again last month when Brennan vouched for the integrity of James "86 47" Comey. The Deep State does like to defend its own.

Brennan was on MSNBC today and, considering the source, his concern about what the CIA and FBI might become under Trump is a doozy. Watch this via @WesternLensman:

"Principled individuals"?

Does Brennan know any? We're not sure. He certainly doesn't see any when it looks in a mirror:

The fact that MSNBC still has that proven liar on as an objective "expert" in the field of intel is just another reason why they should never be taken seriously.

As usual, it's "Opposite Day" when John Brennan's making a claim.

Brennan obviously had any senses of self-awareness or compunction surgically removed at a fairly early age.