'Deep State Defending Their Own': John Brennan Vouches for Integrity of James '86 47' Comey

The last time we checked in with former CIA Director John Brennan he was big mad about Trump's DNI Tulsi Gabbard draining the swamp he spent so many years trying to help fill up.

Advertisement

Brennan's latest crusade has been to defend the honor of former FBI Director and beach walking, shell spotting enthusiast James Comey. Brennan's a proven liar and has lost all credibility, so naturally MSNBC keeps featuring him as an intel expert.

This time Brennan was asked about the "86 47" shell formation Comey says he ran across, and this was how he responded, via @WesternLensman:

John Brennan: James Comey is a man of unimpeachable integrity and didn’t know what “86” meant.



Conservatives are the real problem for “seizing” on it and “fueling the fires” against him. pic.twitter.com/NR8IVx64hg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

Obviously it was too much for the host to follow up with, "if 86 just means 'get rid of' in what way was Comey suggesting that 47 be gotten rid of?"

Brennan and Comey go way back.

Former CIA director who conspired with Comey to sabotage Trump with a Russia Hoax/Spygate.



Totally credible source with zero conflict of interest, @MSNBC. Keep it up, frauds. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 17, 2025

As you have previously noted, the simple fact that MSNBC continues to trot Brennan out as a trusted source of information immediately discredits the entire network.



Not that we really needed more proof that they are a DNC/DS propaganda shop, but still. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

They don't call the cable net "MSDNC" for nothing.

The last person you want vouching for your integrity is John Brennan.



That’s like Bill Clinton saying you’re faithful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 17, 2025

The deep state defending their own. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 17, 2025

To the bitter end apparently.