'Deep State Defending Their Own': John Brennan Vouches for Integrity of James '86 47' Comey

Doug P. | 2:46 PM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The last time we checked in with former CIA Director John Brennan he was big mad about Trump's DNI Tulsi Gabbard draining the swamp he spent so many years trying to help fill up. 

Brennan's latest crusade has been to defend the honor of former FBI Director and beach walking, shell spotting enthusiast James Comey. Brennan's a proven liar and has lost all credibility, so naturally MSNBC keeps featuring him as an intel expert.

This time Brennan was asked about the "86 47" shell formation Comey says he ran across, and this was how he responded, via @WesternLensman:

Obviously it was too much for the host to follow up with, "if 86 just means 'get rid of' in what way was Comey suggesting that 47 be gotten rid of?" 

Brennan and Comey go way back. 

They don't call the cable net "MSDNC" for nothing. 

To the bitter end apparently.

