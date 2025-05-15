OOOH, He MAD! WATCH Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages About Tulsi Gabbard Draining HIS Swamp (Watch)

You guys remember John Brennan, right? Nasty old man? Self-proclaimed Communist? Perjured himself? Thought he could play politics with our 2020 election and found out the hard way he could not?

Yeah, that's him. Welp, it would seem John is BIG MAD at Tulsi Gabbard for getting rid of the 'deep state' heads of the National Intelligence Council.

Which tells us she did the right thing. Bigly.

Watch THIS:

🚨John Brennan is blowing a gasket over Tulsi Gabbard’s firing of 'deep state' heads of the National Intelligence Council:



“This whole thing just makes me livid."



Brennan's rage serves as a ringing endorsement. pic.twitter.com/GmKtlVAXNL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

He mad!

Watch out for any spittle ...

how you know @DNIGabbard hit the nail absolutely clean out of the park https://t.co/Ex9tfSkv6O — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) May 15, 2025

Seriously. That he is this angry about the changes she's made ... especially with his Council? Home-freaking-run.

He just confirmed that BOTH were 100% deep state assets. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) May 15, 2025

If the level of Brennan’s burning rage is any indicator, this is the best move by Tulsi to date. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 15, 2025

Oh yeah.

All the right people are upset😎 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 14, 2025

We definitely voted for this.

If these people had 60 years of combined intelligence analysis experience, as Brennan says, it means they were around for the weaponization of the intelligence community against Trump, and likely took part in it. Good riddance. — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) May 14, 2025

Brennan basically admitted it.

And yes, good riddance.

