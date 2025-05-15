OOOH, He MAD! WATCH Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages About Tulsi Gabbard Draining HIS Swamp (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on May 15, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

You guys remember John Brennan, right? Nasty old man? Self-proclaimed Communist? Perjured himself? Thought he could play politics with our 2020 election and found out the hard way he could not?

Yeah, that's him. Welp, it would seem John is BIG MAD at Tulsi Gabbard for getting rid of the 'deep state' heads of the National Intelligence Council.

Which tells us she did the right thing. Bigly.

Watch THIS:

He mad!

Watch out for any spittle ... 

Seriously. That he is this angry about the changes she's made ... especially with his Council? Home-freaking-run.

Oh yeah.

We definitely voted for this.

Brennan basically admitted it.

And yes, good riddance.

