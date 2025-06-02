Keith Olbermann Tells Stephen Miller He Has Blood on His Hands From Boulder...
Self Awareness FAIL of the Day: Here's What John Brennan's Worried the CIA...
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who...
Tiny Violin Time! New York Times Is SAD Poland Elected a 'Nationalist' Who'll...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Wrecks the Supreme Court on Its Priorities
They've Learned NOTHING: AP Runs ANOTHER Anti-Israel Headline a Day After Attack on...
Predators Wish Everyone in Nashville a Happy Pride Month
Crazy-Eyed Lefty Is TRIGGERED by Target's Pro-America Clothing Displays (WATCH)
This 'Trans' Athlete Stole Trophies From Women. The Real Villain Is the Mom.
SCOTUS Presumably Will Address Maryland's AR-15 Ban ‘In the Next Term or Two'
The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala...
I Knew He Was a Man: J.K. Rowling Responds to World Boxing Requiring...
From the NFL to Congress?
Tim Walz Trips Over Beyonce While Explaining That Trump Won Young Men With...

The Hill: American-Born Children Are Getting Caught Up in Parents' Deportations

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on June 02, 2025
Meme

Remember during President Donald Trump's first term when he was demonized for separating illegal immigrant families … who may not have been families at all, but human traffickers and children. President Obama had done the same thing — his administration built those cages.

Advertisement

The hot new trend in the media now is to find American-born children who are U.S. citizens but are being "deported" because their parents are here illegally. "Truly vile" border czar Tom Homan appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" in April and was asked about deporting American-born children, one a 4-year-old with stage four cancer. Homan wasn't flustered. "No U.S. citizen was deported," he explained. "Children aren't deported. The mother chose to take the child with her."

The Hill has picked up the story and says that mass deportation is sweeping up children whose parents are being deported.

The Hill reports:

The Trump administration is coming under scrutiny for deporting several U.S. citizen children along with their foreign-born parents.

Trump officials have defended the move, saying the minors were not deported, rather the parents have elected to take them along rather than be separated from their children.

But attorneys for the families involved in such cases say their clients were given little notice and forced to make split-second decisions about what to do with children born in the United States.

Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.), has been in contact with attorneys for several families, including a Honduran woman with two U.S. citizen children, including a 4-year-old with stage 4 cancer.

That woman, known by initials RMV, is not alone. Another Honduran mother, JLV, was deported to Honduras with her 2-year-old U.S. citizen child as the father was preparing custody documents.

And then there’s the case of two Mexican parents living in Texas who were deported along with five of their six children after being stopped at a border checkpoint.

The family was en route to Houston for emergency treatment for their 10-year-old, U.S. citizen daughter who had recently had a brain tumor removed.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Were the six children of the two Mexican parents living illegally in Texas all born on U.S. soil? The parents must have been living here illegally for quite a long time.

Advertisement

The "anchor" isn't holding under Homan. The parents came to the U.S. illegally and started families. The parents choose to take their children with them.

Democrats don't want anyone deported for any reason, not even murderers and gang members and rapists. They have a problem with every deportation.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TOM HOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Keith Olbermann Tells Stephen Miller He Has Blood on His Hands From Boulder Attack
Brett T.
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who the Victims Were In Boulder, CO Attack
Amy Curtis
Self Awareness FAIL of the Day: Here's What John Brennan's Worried the CIA & FBI Will Become Under Trump
Doug P.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Wrecks the Supreme Court on Its Priorities
Brett T.
Crazy-Eyed Lefty Is TRIGGERED by Target's Pro-America Clothing Displays (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement