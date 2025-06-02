The Hill: American-Born Children Are Getting Caught Up in Parents' Deportations

Remember during President Donald Trump's first term when he was demonized for separating illegal immigrant families … who may not have been families at all, but human traffickers and children. President Obama had done the same thing — his administration built those cages.

The hot new trend in the media now is to find American-born children who are U.S. citizens but are being "deported" because their parents are here illegally. "Truly vile" border czar Tom Homan appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" in April and was asked about deporting American-born children, one a 4-year-old with stage four cancer. Homan wasn't flustered. "No U.S. citizen was deported," he explained. "Children aren't deported. The mother chose to take the child with her."

The Hill has picked up the story and says that mass deportation is sweeping up children whose parents are being deported.

Mass deportation effort sweeps up U.S. citizen children with deported parents https://t.co/pejP4lypcP — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2025

The Hill reports:

The Trump administration is coming under scrutiny for deporting several U.S. citizen children along with their foreign-born parents. Trump officials have defended the move, saying the minors were not deported, rather the parents have elected to take them along rather than be separated from their children. But attorneys for the families involved in such cases say their clients were given little notice and forced to make split-second decisions about what to do with children born in the United States. Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.), has been in contact with attorneys for several families, including a Honduran woman with two U.S. citizen children, including a 4-year-old with stage 4 cancer. … That woman, known by initials RMV, is not alone. Another Honduran mother, JLV, was deported to Honduras with her 2-year-old U.S. citizen child as the father was preparing custody documents. … And then there’s the case of two Mexican parents living in Texas who were deported along with five of their six children after being stopped at a border checkpoint. The family was en route to Houston for emergency treatment for their 10-year-old, U.S. citizen daughter who had recently had a brain tumor removed.

Were the six children of the two Mexican parents living illegally in Texas all born on U.S. soil? The parents must have been living here illegally for quite a long time.

The deportee gets to decide if they are taking their minor children with them. It is their decision.

Period.

End of story. https://t.co/oFXP9xJLY7 — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 2, 2025

Oh well. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 2, 2025

That’s what happens when your parents are criminals. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) June 2, 2025

1) If they deported the parents without their children, that would also be a cause for accusations.



2) Such situations are good reasons for not allowing people to remain in the country illegally, in the first place. — US Ship of State (@US_ShipOfState) June 2, 2025

Well, bye. You can keep your families intact. Up to you. Take your kids with you. You shouldn't break the law to come here and have kids. pic.twitter.com/QXYLRlAWUY — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) June 2, 2025

Great news, thanks for the update — MAGAKingReturns (@nation_based) June 2, 2025

No separation of families. This is the way! 👏🏻 — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) June 2, 2025

Glad they aren't separating families anymore. Children need to stay with their parents. The Trump administration is sending them home. — Dena Fredrickson (@dena30211) June 2, 2025

I'm confused, do you want the children separated from their parents? — Mark (@Mark_Espee) June 2, 2025

Yeah, that’s why we shouldn’t have birthright citizenship. The illegal parents did this to their children. — OptimisticSkeptic 🚁 (@SkepticOptimal) June 2, 2025

That’s why they’re called “anchor babies”. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) June 2, 2025

The "anchor" isn't holding under Homan. The parents came to the U.S. illegally and started families. The parents choose to take their children with them.

Democrats don't want anyone deported for any reason, not even murderers and gang members and rapists. They have a problem with every deportation.

