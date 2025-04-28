'Professional MAGA Hunter’ Calls Tom Homan ‘Vile’ for 'Deporting' 4-Year-Old With Cancer

Damn. Border czar Tom Homan has been in the business for more than 40 years, and he's not about to be defamed by the media, no matter how much they hate him for being dedicated to his job. Homan appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday morning and was asked about deporting American-born children, one a 4-year-old with stage four cancer. The host thought that would throw him, but it didn't. Ron Smith, who describes himself in his X bio as a "professional MAGA hunter" (sounds violent), called Homan "truly vile."

Tom Homan on American child deported: "No US citizen was deported... Children aren't deported. The mother chose to take the child with her."



This man is truly vile pic.twitter.com/WfVVKGge9F — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) April 27, 2025

CNN picked up the story Sunday with this headline: "3 children who are US citizens — including one with cancer — deported with their mothers, lawyers and advocacy groups say." Ah, "lawyers and advocacy groups say." What does the other side say?

Smith laid it right out in his post: children who are U.S. citizens aren't deported. Their mother, who was here illegally, was deported. She chose to take her children with her. She could have left them in the United States with their father, but she didn't. Democrats have to decide if they're more appalled by separating families or by keeping them together by flying them home together. The answer is obvious — they don't want any illegal alien deported, period.

"Isn't there some basis for compassionate consideration?" she asks. Again, to her, compassion means letting all illegals, even the criminals and gang members, stay here in the United States. Deportation is mean.

Truth hurts. — M Yoha (@MYoha8of8) April 28, 2025

I thought family separations were bad? — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) April 28, 2025

What do you mean? If they left the children here you would be crying, “separation of families.” — We DOGEd a Bullet @Annieoldenough (@AnnieOldenough) April 28, 2025

Don't you remember? Tom said before he even started this process "we can deport families together". Promises made, promises kept!



Dude, what would you have them do? Separate the kids? — Electro Couture (@Electro_Couture) April 28, 2025

Where is the error, friend? — ai counsel (cyrus) (@AICounselDallas) April 28, 2025

He’s correct though. — Vet0917 - Dad, Husband, Ret. Navy War Vet 🇺🇸⚓️ (@Vet0917) April 28, 2025

How is he wrong ? — justburt (@anonymou5e_1) April 28, 2025

He’s 100% correct. — Dead Pair (@Wilbur2359) April 28, 2025

Cry harder, we voted for this.

I can at least respect the fact you acknowledge your own TDS. — SWAT (@SWATZ911) April 28, 2025

Democrats want to thwart deportations by insisting that all 10 million or so illegal aliens get their "due process" in court and a chance to tell their sob stories to activist judges. In other words, they want deportations stopped altogether.

This appears to be the Democrat media's strategy — reporting on children being "deported" when their parent asked to keep them with her.

