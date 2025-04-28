'Professional MAGA Hunter’ Calls Tom Homan ‘Vile’ for 'Deporting' 4-Year-Old With Cancer

VIP
(D)efenders of (D)emocracy Label Millions of Americans 'Traitors' Hoping to Win Back Our...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Damn. Border czar Tom Homan has been in the business for more than 40 years, and he's not about to be defamed by the media, no matter how much they hate him for being dedicated to his job. Homan appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday morning and was asked about deporting American-born children, one a 4-year-old with stage four cancer. The host thought that would throw him, but it didn't. Ron Smith, who describes himself in his X bio as a "professional MAGA hunter" (sounds violent), called Homan "truly vile."

CNN picked up the story Sunday with this headline: "3 children who are US citizens — including one with cancer — deported with their mothers, lawyers and advocacy groups say." Ah, "lawyers and advocacy groups say." What does the other side say?

Smith laid it right out in his post: children who are U.S. citizens aren't deported. Their mother, who was here illegally, was deported. She chose to take her children with her. She could have left them in the United States with their father, but she didn't. Democrats have to decide if they're more appalled by separating families or by keeping them together by flying them home together.  The answer is obvious — they don't want any illegal alien deported, period.

"Isn't there some basis for compassionate consideration?" she asks. Again, to her, compassion means letting all illegals, even the criminals and gang members, stay here in the United States. Deportation is mean.

Democrats want to thwart deportations by insisting that all 10 million or so illegal aliens get their "due process" in court and a chance to tell their sob stories to activist judges. In other words, they want deportations stopped altogether.

This appears to be the Democrat media's strategy — reporting on children being "deported" when their parent asked to keep them with her.

