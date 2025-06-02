WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who the Victims Were In Boulder, CO Attack

Yesterday, we told you about the horrific terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. A group of pro-Israel marchers was holding a walk in honor of the Israelis being held hostage by Hamas when Mohamad Soliman threw incendiary devices at them, injuring several (including one critically).

One of the victims is an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, a Jew.

But our media will twist itself into knots to avoid mentioning that the victims are Jews, as NBC News did here:

How many euphemisms for “Jews” did NBC workshop before they landed on “Gaza hostage awareness marchers”? https://t.co/DbumzAn7Mo — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 2, 2025

Egads.

They need to be driven out of business, by the market. — Guy With Some Guitars (@RPFostex) June 2, 2025

They deserve it.

I can tell you that their march was silent and peaceful. saw them 2x on Mother's Day walking and showing photos of the hostages — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) June 2, 2025

The Left doesn't care.

Most accurate headline should say

"Illegal Alien Muslim Terrorist Attacks US citizens during Jewish Peace March in Boulder, CO" — Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@dmitchellrep) June 2, 2025

In a sane world, that would be the headline.

Not to mention the typo. Real “news” outlet there. — Seppie (@Seppie123456) June 2, 2025

Did you catch it?

Hint: it's in the sub-head.

Bang-up job, NBC News.

I’ll bet it took a Zoom call of dozens to arrive at that euphemism — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) June 2, 2025

Would we be surprised if it did?

Truly Orwellian stuff. — cryptproquo (@cryptproquo) June 2, 2025

Truly.

Absolutely disgraceful.

You don’t hate legacy media enough https://t.co/NXfHqGJP0S — CCCough (@cough6609) June 2, 2025

We do not.

And Joe Biden's response would have started condemning the attack, then he would have pivoted to a lecture on Islamophobia. https://t.co/6x9X7AgXJz — Auntie Algorithm (@AuntieAlgorithm) June 2, 2025

Which Democrat will be the first to warn against 'Islamophobia'?

And yet entirely believable.

@NBCNews SHAME ON YOU. Such a contrived cover-up narrative. Blood is on your hands, you sorry excuse for "journalism". https://t.co/1hpFGDT239 — WakeupCall (@GetOutOfMyWorld) June 2, 2025

They have no shame.

