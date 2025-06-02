WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who the Victims Were In Boulder, CO Attack

Yesterday, we told you about the horrific terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. A group of pro-Israel marchers was holding a walk in honor of the Israelis being held hostage by Hamas when Mohamad Soliman threw incendiary devices at them, injuring several (including one critically).
One of the victims is an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, a Jew.
But our media will twist itself into knots to avoid mentioning that the victims are Jews, as NBC News did here:
How many euphemisms for “Jews” did NBC workshop before they landed on “Gaza hostage awareness marchers”? https://t.co/DbumzAn7Mo— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 2, 2025
Egads.
They need to be driven out of business, by the market.— Guy With Some Guitars (@RPFostex) June 2, 2025
They deserve it.
I can tell you that their march was silent and peaceful. saw them 2x on Mother's Day walking and showing photos of the hostages— Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) June 2, 2025
The Left doesn't care.
Most accurate headline should say— Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@dmitchellrep) June 2, 2025
"Illegal Alien Muslim Terrorist Attacks US citizens during Jewish Peace March in Boulder, CO"
In a sane world, that would be the headline.
Not to mention the typo. Real “news” outlet there.— Seppie (@Seppie123456) June 2, 2025
Did you catch it?
Hint: it's in the sub-head.
Bang-up job, NBC News.
I’ll bet it took a Zoom call of dozens to arrive at that euphemism— Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) June 2, 2025
Would we be surprised if it did?
Recommended
Truly Orwellian stuff.— cryptproquo (@cryptproquo) June 2, 2025
Truly.
A disgrace. https://t.co/EKEgtJ6jrb— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 2, 2025
Absolutely disgraceful.
You don’t hate legacy media enough https://t.co/NXfHqGJP0S— CCCough (@cough6609) June 2, 2025
We do not.
And Joe Biden's response would have started condemning the attack, then he would have pivoted to a lecture on Islamophobia. https://t.co/6x9X7AgXJz— Auntie Algorithm (@AuntieAlgorithm) June 2, 2025
Which Democrat will be the first to warn against 'Islamophobia'?
Unbelievable. https://t.co/lm5AxafKGJ— Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) June 2, 2025
And yet entirely believable.
@NBCNews SHAME ON YOU. Such a contrived cover-up narrative. Blood is on your hands, you sorry excuse for "journalism". https://t.co/1hpFGDT239— WakeupCall (@GetOutOfMyWorld) June 2, 2025
They have no shame.
Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member