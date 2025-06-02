Keith Olbermann Tells Stephen Miller He Has Blood on His Hands From Boulder...
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who the Victims Were In Boulder, CO Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on June 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, we told you about the horrific terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. A group of pro-Israel marchers was holding a walk in honor of the Israelis being held hostage by Hamas when Mohamad Soliman threw incendiary devices at them, injuring several (including one critically).

One of the victims is an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, a Jew.

But our media will twist itself into knots to avoid mentioning that the victims are Jews, as NBC News did here:

Egads.

They deserve it.

The Left doesn't care.

In a sane world, that would be the headline.

Did you catch it?

Hint: it's in the sub-head.

Bang-up job, NBC News.

Would we be surprised if it did?

Truly.

Absolutely disgraceful.

We do not.

Which Democrat will be the first to warn against 'Islamophobia'?

And yet entirely believable.

They have no shame.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

