The Gym-O-Crat Party: Dems Hope to Reach Men While They’re Exercising and Lifting...
Proof or It Didn’t Happen: Chuck Todd Claims His Car’s Tires Were Slashed...
What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Eyewitness Provides Harrowing Account of Boulder...
Defund PBS NOW! 'Conservative' David Brooks Says Elon Musk Is as Bad as...
BREAKING: Suspect Arrested In What FBI Is Calling a Terror Attack In Boulder,...
Nancy Pelosi Reminds Us of the Day Racist Democrats Burned Down Tulsa's Black...
Bill Clinton Says He Never Noticed Biden’s Obvious Cognitive Decline and He's...
Older Americans Are Protesting Trump and Turning Once-Youthful Political Events into Senio...
Immoral: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Tweets About 'Pride Month'
CNN Told Us for Days Elon Musk Did a ‘Nazi Salute’ but Is...
'Restores Fiscal Sanity': HUD Secretary Scott Turner Makes Pitch for 'Big Beautiful Bill'
SO It Begins: Major League Baseball Kicks Off Pride Month With MASSIVE Strikeout...
And BOOM: Scott Jennings Torches SLEEPY Debbie Dingell by 'Defending' Democrats and HER...
Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 02, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

You know what's worse than Monday? The first Monday in June.

Yes, on June 1st, the Rainbow Mafia launches its full-on assault. Commercials, billboards, grandstanding politicians, Sesame Street … nowhere is safe. You're gonna spend the entire month with Roy G. Biv clad in 9-inch heels, twerking in your face, and you're gonna like it!

Advertisement

We've gone from 'we just want to be left alone' to all of the rest of us saying 'we just want to be left alone'.

Thankfully, we'll get through this, but we're going to need some laughs. Here are some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we scoured from Twitter/X this week.

Yep, that about sums it up.

LOL. She nailed it.

Good luck, Tim. 😂

HAHA! 'It's kinda funny.'

On June 1st, we felt a great disturbance in the force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out and yelled 'SHUT UP!'

LOLOLOL! We're dying! 💀💀💀

Why did you lie, Grandma?! LOL.

Recommended

Proof or It Didn’t Happen: Chuck Todd Claims His Car’s Tires Were Slashed After He Called Out Trump
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Speaking of Grandma …

Yowza! That's just horrible. Many wouldn't even find the humor in this.

Then there's the rest of us. 😂 Sorry!

'Clint eats wood'. So, so dumb. So, so funny. 😂

Honestly, we're amused by many of the prank videos, but we prefer the ones where the prankster gets bit by karma.

HAHAHA!

This is amazing. LOL. Never stop laughing with your spouse.

LOL. Perfect!

That one's for you dark humor folks. 😂

Advertisement

The joke HAD to be made. You know it. We know it. Everyone knows it.

We love it! Especially the mic drop on the pro-abortion feminists.

If you love DuckTales we can be friends.

We keep laughing at this. We know … it's disturbing. Just go with it. 😂

Don't forget!

Bwahaha!

LOL! You'd better all get that one!

Dog: 1

Hooman: 0

Nice move, pup!

LOLOLOL!

Okay, okay. Something for the cat people …

What did they do? Inflate that cat with an air compressor? 😂

'I often wonder what people have against the horse I rode in on.'

And we're dead. 💀💀💀

Advertisement

The live show is even more intense. Just saying.

The internet comes up with some weird stuff, friends.

We keep laughing at it, so we're partly to blame.

Rooks dericious.

HAHA!

Now that's just funny! 😂

LOL. 'Blessed'.

Nice!

Don't do it!!! 😂

This is how it feels when you go to the Golden Corral with Michael Moore.

LOL.

Advertisement

HAHAHA.

Oh no! 😂

Little man must have had outstanding warrants. LOL.

We can't believe this is over ten years old now, but if you've never seen John Branyan's rendition of The Three Little Pigs, enjoy!

His delivery (and memory) is so good!

We're all gonna get through June together, but we need to have each other's backs like Kyle's friend has his.

Get out there and turn this rotten Monday into a Tuesday! We'll be back next week to do it all over again.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Proof or It Didn’t Happen: Chuck Todd Claims His Car’s Tires Were Slashed After He Called Out Trump
Warren Squire
What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Eyewitness Provides Harrowing Account of Boulder Terror Attack
Grateful Calvin
The Gym-O-Crat Party: Dems Hope to Reach Men While They’re Exercising and Lifting Weights - No, Really!
Warren Squire
Nancy Pelosi Reminds Us of the Day Racist Democrats Burned Down Tulsa's Black Wall Street
Eric V.
Defund PBS NOW! 'Conservative' David Brooks Says Elon Musk Is as Bad as Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot
Grateful Calvin
Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi Salute Meme
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Proof or It Didn’t Happen: Chuck Todd Claims His Car’s Tires Were Slashed After He Called Out Trump Warren Squire
Advertisement