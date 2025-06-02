Monday Morning Meme Madness

You know what's worse than Monday? The first Monday in June.

Yes, on June 1st, the Rainbow Mafia launches its full-on assault. Commercials, billboards, grandstanding politicians, Sesame Street … nowhere is safe. You're gonna spend the entire month with Roy G. Biv clad in 9-inch heels, twerking in your face, and you're gonna like it!

We've gone from 'we just want to be left alone' to all of the rest of us saying 'we just want to be left alone'.

Thankfully, we'll get through this, but we're going to need some laughs. Here are some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we scoured from Twitter/X this week.

Me opening this app on June 1st pic.twitter.com/qO6THUftQ2 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 1, 2025

Yep, that about sums it up.

LOL. She nailed it.

Good luck, Tim. 😂

He got what he asked for, I dont see the issue here. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xy3CQ1awDt — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) May 26, 2025

HAHA! 'It's kinda funny.'

The alphabet community when Star Wars hasn’t posted about Pride Month: pic.twitter.com/SqBt10Zewt — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 1, 2025

On June 1st, we felt a great disturbance in the force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out and yelled 'SHUT UP!'

During a live news segment covering a woman who survived a lightning strike, the broadcast cut to her interview - but a glitch caused her voice to stutter and distort mid-sentence. pic.twitter.com/wVvhdTuDJh — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 27, 2025

LOLOLOL! We're dying! 💀💀💀

Why did you lie, Grandma?! LOL.

Speaking of Grandma …

If you laugh at this you’re going to Hell. I don’t make the rules., pic.twitter.com/ElkhkgyEO0 — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) May 27, 2025

Yowza! That's just horrible. Many wouldn't even find the humor in this.

Then there's the rest of us. 😂 Sorry!

My 90 year old neighbor would choke and die pic.twitter.com/D9L7atB2od — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) May 28, 2025

'Clint eats wood'. So, so dumb. So, so funny. 😂

Did he deserve it though? pic.twitter.com/iiJunJDp1O — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) May 26, 2025

Honestly, we're amused by many of the prank videos, but we prefer the ones where the prankster gets bit by karma.

To my 9th grade teacher, Mr. Graves, who said I’d end up being nothing but a bitter, attention seeking old spinster…



Screw you, that was a lucky guess. — Judianna (@Judianna) May 27, 2025

HAHAHA!

Omg. I find this so funny. I’ve watched a dozen times and still laughing 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zoJSaX9AMD — 🇺🇸Katie🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️🅰️Patriot🇺🇸Roll Tide (@bama_angel4life) May 27, 2025

This is amazing. LOL. Never stop laughing with your spouse.

LOL. Perfect!

I did not expect that. 💀 pic.twitter.com/v7eqEFDQjV — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) May 28, 2025

That one's for you dark humor folks. 😂

Looks like a... 1 carrot diamond. https://t.co/LGvuRtPzV9 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 30, 2025

The joke HAD to be made. You know it. We know it. Everyone knows it.

We love it! Especially the mic drop on the pro-abortion feminists.

If you love DuckTales we can be friends.

We keep laughing at this. We know … it's disturbing. Just go with it. 😂

Don't forget!

Bwahaha!

LOL! You'd better all get that one!

He said not again sis. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RA0Jxc9GTQ — Chad Harrison 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JeepguyTexas) May 31, 2025

Dog: 1

Hooman: 0

Nice move, pup!

LOLOLOL!

Okay, okay. Something for the cat people …

What did they do? Inflate that cat with an air compressor? 😂

'I often wonder what people have against the horse I rode in on.'

And we're dead. 💀💀💀

The live show is even more intense. Just saying.

The internet comes up with some weird stuff, friends.

We keep laughing at it, so we're partly to blame.

Rooks dericious.

HAHA!

These guys betting on Angel Reese to miss her first shot of every game might be on the biggest and most diabolical internet heater ever. pic.twitter.com/rVkbO8e6Jx — Ben Scholl (@ottoscholl) June 1, 2025

Now that's just funny! 😂

LOL. 'Blessed'.

1000 IQ move in Musical Chairs pic.twitter.com/4KIbqnKCCj — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 1, 2025

Nice!

Don't do it!!! 😂

Survival of the fittest 😂😂❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/COTeHgU8dd — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 1, 2025

This is how it feels when you go to the Golden Corral with Michael Moore.

LOL.

This dad's priceless reaction to baby's fake eyebrows..



Love how unbothered that baby is. She's basically like, 'Hmm... anyway, back to my ham.'😂pic.twitter.com/BIBW6DomT0 — Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) June 1, 2025

HAHAHA.

Oh no! 😂

This police officer asks this toddler for his license pic.twitter.com/uyvb5VkfzQ — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 1, 2025

Little man must have had outstanding warrants. LOL.

We can't believe this is over ten years old now, but if you've never seen John Branyan's rendition of The Three Little Pigs, enjoy!

His delivery (and memory) is so good!

Anything for the bro code pic.twitter.com/UsnqBBGa6d — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 1, 2025

We're all gonna get through June together, but we need to have each other's backs like Kyle's friend has his.

Get out there and turn this rotten Monday into a Tuesday! We'll be back next week to do it all over again.

Until we meme again …