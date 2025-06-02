Self Awareness FAIL of the Day: Here's What John Brennan's Worried the CIA...
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who...
The Hill: American-Born Children Are Getting Caught Up in Parents' Deportations
Tiny Violin Time! New York Times Is SAD Poland Elected a 'Nationalist' Who'll...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Wrecks the Supreme Court on Its Priorities
They've Learned NOTHING: AP Runs ANOTHER Anti-Israel Headline a Day After Attack on...
Predators Wish Everyone in Nashville a Happy Pride Month
Crazy-Eyed Lefty Is TRIGGERED by Target's Pro-America Clothing Displays (WATCH)
This 'Trans' Athlete Stole Trophies From Women. The Real Villain Is the Mom.
SCOTUS Presumably Will Address Maryland's AR-15 Ban ‘In the Next Term or Two'
The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala...
I Knew He Was a Man: J.K. Rowling Responds to World Boxing Requiring...
From the NFL to Congress?
Tim Walz Trips Over Beyonce While Explaining That Trump Won Young Men With...

Keith Olbermann Tells Stephen Miller He Has Blood on His Hands From Boulder Attack

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on June 02, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We would have thought Keith Olbermann would be against the Trump administration's mass deportation policy, but it turns out that illegals aren't being deported quickly enough for him. As Twitchy reported, on Sunday, Mohamed Soliman, an Egyptian national who was in the United States illegally, having overstayed his visa twice, threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators marching in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

President Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, weighed in:

Keith Olbermann says Miller has blood on his hands for not deporting Soliman earlier.

By all means, we should be deporting illegals more quickly.

He's not a serious person.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They tried to blame Elon Musk for the terror attack, and now Olbermann is trying to blame Stephen Miller for not deporting people fast enough.

***

Tags: KEITH OLBERMANN STEPHEN MILLER TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who the Victims Were In Boulder, CO Attack
Amy Curtis
Self Awareness FAIL of the Day: Here's What John Brennan's Worried the CIA & FBI Will Become Under Trump
Doug P.
The Hill: American-Born Children Are Getting Caught Up in Parents' Deportations
Brett T.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Wrecks the Supreme Court on Its Priorities
Brett T.
This 'Trans' Athlete Stole Trophies From Women. The Real Villain Is the Mom.
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement