Keith Olbermann Tells Stephen Miller He Has Blood on His Hands From Boulder Attack

We would have thought Keith Olbermann would be against the Trump administration's mass deportation policy, but it turns out that illegals aren't being deported quickly enough for him. As Twitchy reported, on Sunday, Mohamed Soliman, an Egyptian national who was in the United States illegally, having overstayed his visa twice, threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators marching in Boulder, Colorado.

President Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, weighed in:

A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit.



Suicidal migration must be fully reversed. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 2, 2025

Keith Olbermann says Miller has blood on his hands for not deporting Soliman earlier.

And you, dickwad, for all your tough talk, had four months to remove him and you utterly failed. Blood on your hands, scumbag — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 2, 2025

By all means, we should be deporting illegals more quickly.

They tried to blame Elon Musk for the terror attack, and now Olbermann is trying to blame Stephen Miller for not deporting people fast enough.

