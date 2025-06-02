Sicily's Mt. Etna Erupts, Sending Tourists Fleeing
New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case...
DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their...
No One Is Above the Law? CBS News Reports 130 Judges Signed Brief...
VIP
YO, Whoever Is Behind Sesame Street Pushing Pride Month ... THIS AIN'T IT
The Media's Lies About the Colorado Attack Are So Much Worse Than We...
'New Democrat Lineup Just Dropped!' DHS Spotlights Criminal Illegals the Left's Been Tryin...
THIS! -> Erick Erickson RIPS CNN for Amplifying Fake News In EPIC Rant...
Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for...
'How Is That Possible?' CNN Pollster Has MORE Bad News for Dems' About...
Adam Kinzinger Picks Fight with Tim Burchett Over USAID and While We Knew...
VIP
'You Built This'! CO Gov. Polis Gets Self-Awareness Checked After Condemning Boulder Terro...
Dude. You OWN It! Chuck Schumer Pretending Like He Cares About Boulder Terrorist...
Elizabeth Warren, Dan Goldman Among Dems Being Told Where to Direct Their Concern...

NBC News Correspondent Found a Way to Make the Boulder Terrorist Attack About Elon Musk

Doug P. | 2:31 PM on June 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday an Egyptian national who overstayed his via and was in the U.S. illegally was charged with using what was described as a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails in an antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado:

Advertisement

He said he drove about 100 miles from his Colorado Springs home to Boulder on Sunday and picked up gas at a gas station on the way, the documents said.

He allegedly used a "makeshift flamethrower" and threw an incendiary device into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators at a pedestrian mall, according to the FBI. He allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack, the FBI said.

A video posted on social media during the attack showed Soliman holding what appeared to be Molotov cocktails and saying, "How many children killed" and "end Zionist," according to the court documents.

The attacker also reportedly yelled "free Palestine," which of course meant some in the media, and even the Boulder police chief, were initially baffled as to what the motive could have been.

If you're wondering if anybody in the media would somehow find a way to play connect-the-dots with this story and make it lead to Elon Musk, wonder no more! NBC News' Justice and Intel correspondent Ken Dilanian managed to get that done:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Um, has Musk ever tried to use a flamethrower to set Jews and people praying for the return of hostages on fire? Because the antisemitic hatred seems to be the issue here. 

Those example come several times a day at this point.

Bottles, gasoline, rags and lighters are also legal but if you use all that to make Molotov cocktails to throw at people you hate it's a crime.

It's impressive and well deserved.

You've heard of Trump Derangement Syndrome but Musk Derangement Syndrome is a big problem as well, especially by some who call themselves "journalists."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case (With LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
Sicily's Mt. Etna Erupts, Sending Tourists Fleeing
Amy Curtis
DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their Faces out of SHAME (WATCH)
Sam J.
No One Is Above the Law? CBS News Reports 130 Judges Signed Brief to Drop Charges Against Hannah Dugan
Amy Curtis
'New Democrat Lineup Just Dropped!' DHS Spotlights Criminal Illegals the Left's Been Trying to Protect
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement