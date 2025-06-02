NBC News Correspondent Found a Way to Make the Boulder Terrorist Attack About Elon Musk

Yesterday an Egyptian national who overstayed his via and was in the U.S. illegally was charged with using what was described as a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails in an antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado:

Advertisement

He said he drove about 100 miles from his Colorado Springs home to Boulder on Sunday and picked up gas at a gas station on the way, the documents said. He allegedly used a "makeshift flamethrower" and threw an incendiary device into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators at a pedestrian mall, according to the FBI. He allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack, the FBI said. A video posted on social media during the attack showed Soliman holding what appeared to be Molotov cocktails and saying, "How many children killed" and "end Zionist," according to the court documents.

The attacker also reportedly yelled "free Palestine," which of course meant some in the media, and even the Boulder police chief, were initially baffled as to what the motive could have been.

If you're wondering if anybody in the media would somehow find a way to play connect-the-dots with this story and make it lead to Elon Musk, wonder no more! NBC News' Justice and Intel correspondent Ken Dilanian managed to get that done:

Um, has Musk ever tried to use a flamethrower to set Jews and people praying for the return of hostages on fire? Because the antisemitic hatred seems to be the issue here.

Those example come several times a day at this point.

Bottles, gasoline, rags and lighters are also legal but if you use all that to make Molotov cocktails to throw at people you hate it's a crime.

It's impressive and well deserved.

You've heard of Trump Derangement Syndrome but Musk Derangement Syndrome is a big problem as well, especially by some who call themselves "journalists."