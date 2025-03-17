Wait ... WHAT Now?! NEW Bizarre Development In Gene Hackman's Death Has X Scratching Their Heads

Ok, Gene Hackman's death just gets weirder and weirder. And considering how much weird we cover here at Twitchy, for us to say it's weird you KNOW it's weird.

Case in point:

Mystery around Gene Hackman’s death deepens as wife Betsy Arakawa’s doctor claims she called him after police say she died https://t.co/mMUqPMxt5k pic.twitter.com/glJoJmG6Pt — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2025

Say WHAT?

From the New York Post:

The deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, continue to be shrouded in mystery as a Santa Fe doctor has sensationally claimed Arakawa called him the day after police say she died. Dr. Josiah Child, who runs Cloudberry Health in New Mexico, has claimed the former classical pianist, 65, contacted his clinic on February 12 — one day after the medical examiner’s conclusion that she died on February 11. “Mrs. Hackman didn’t die on February 11 because she called my clinic on February 12,” Child told the Daily Mail.

Sooo ... the plot thickens?

The coroner said "reasonable to conclude" from communications & other data she died on or around February 11.

Feb. 12 is on or around Feb 11.



As for the phone call on the 12th, "..she did not show signs of respiratory distress.." "...appt wasn't related to hantavirus" almost… — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) March 17, 2025

Hrm.

This is a strange story. She was out and about and supposedly died on the 11th, but called to schedule an appointment for her husband on the 12th? — leslie (@leslie59904273) March 17, 2025

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

This story about Gene Hackman gets weirder by the minute — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) March 17, 2025

His death was unfortunate enough as it was, but the circumstances just make it weirder and weirder.

He should have proof of that call right? — JCjcJC (@CamNCharliesMOM) March 17, 2025

You'd think? We suppose the bigger question here is why would the doctor lie about a phone call in the first place.

Does Alec Baldwin have an alibi? — Maximvs (@MaximvsMeridius) March 17, 2025

Ok, so we didn't write this one.

We laughed.

We included it in our article,

But we didn't write it.

We will never know the truth — Florida or Bust (@DasherJobe777) March 17, 2025

Sadly, we agree.

