VIP
Wonder Why Unhinged Lefties Have Stopped Talking About the Price of Eggs? KIDDING!...
'Morning Joe' Panelists Have HAD IT With Conservatives Laughing at Dems (Greg Gutfeld...
'ULTIMATE Left-Wing Cope': Molly Jong-Fast Tries Explaining How Dems Really ARE Popular an...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Karoline Leavitt TRIGGERS All the Crazy by Simply Pointing Out...
'Whole Lot of Crazy!' Catherine Herridge Shares Previous FBI Inclusivity Guide and YIKES
JD Vance Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Simplifying WHY Trump Deported Venezuelans and...
CLEAR Patterns Emerging: DataRepublican Unmasks Swatting Patterns of Popular Righties In M...
Sudden Constitutional Scholar Jake Tapper Says Trump Cannot Nullify Biden's Autopen Pardon...
Eating Their Own: Communists at Jacobin Resurrect Old Article to Target Barack Obama's...
LOL, Oh NO! Politico Laments that Trump Is Getting the 'Cold Shoulder' From...
'Dictator S**t': Aaron Rupar Drops New Narrative in Response to Trump's Nullification of...
That's So Cute! Houthis 'Try' to Attack US Aircraft Carrier While They Continue...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons To Be 'VOID … AND OF NO...

Wait ... WHAT Now?! NEW Bizarre Development In Gene Hackman's Death Has X Scratching Their Heads

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/File

Ok, Gene Hackman's death just gets weirder and weirder. And considering how much weird we cover here at Twitchy, for us to say it's weird you KNOW it's weird.

Case in point:

Advertisement

Say WHAT?

From the New York Post:

The deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, continue to be shrouded in mystery as a Santa Fe doctor has sensationally claimed Arakawa called him the day after police say she died.

Dr. Josiah Child, who runs Cloudberry Health in New Mexico, has claimed the former classical pianist, 65, contacted his clinic on February 12 — one day after the medical examiner’s conclusion that she died on February 11.

“Mrs. Hackman didn’t die on February 11 because she called my clinic on February 12,” Child told the Daily Mail.

Sooo ... the plot thickens?

Hrm.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

His death was unfortunate enough as it was, but the circumstances just make it weirder and weirder.

You'd think? We suppose the bigger question here is why would the doctor lie about a phone call in the first place.

Ok, so we didn't write this one.

We laughed.

We included it in our article,

But we didn't write it.

Sadly, we agree.

============================================================

Related:

REEE! Karoline Leavitt Reminds the Left WHAT the Majority of Americans Voted for and They Just Can't DEAL

JD Vance Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Simplifying WHY Trump Deported Venezuelans and It's GLORIOUS

CLEAR Patterns Emerging: DataRepublican Unmasks Swatting Patterns of Popular Righties In MUST-READ Thread

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Morning Joe' Panelists Have HAD IT With Conservatives Laughing at Dems (Greg Gutfeld FTW)
Doug P.
'ULTIMATE Left-Wing Cope': Molly Jong-Fast Tries Explaining How Dems Really ARE Popular and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
'Whole Lot of Crazy!' Catherine Herridge Shares Previous FBI Inclusivity Guide and YIKES
Doug P.
JD Vance Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Simplifying WHY Trump Deported Venezuelans and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
CLEAR Patterns Emerging: DataRepublican Unmasks Swatting Patterns of Popular Righties In MUST-READ Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement