POPCORN! Democrats In SUCH Bad Shape Chuck Schumer Has to Hide From His Own Supporters and Voters (Watch)

Chuck Schumer is afraid of his own party.

Chuck Schumer is afraid of his own supporters.

Chuck Schumer is afraid of his own voters.

In case you were wondering what the accurate and current state of the Democrat Party looks like. Note that Schumer's book is about antisemitism in America; ironically, he's afraid of his own people, not the evil so-called 'fascists' on the Right.

Did he admit who the real fascists are or what?

Watch:

🚨NEW🚨



Senator Chuck Schumer is POSTPONING all of his events promoting his new book following massive fractures and "angst" in the Democratic party.



A new statement from Chuck Schumer following a meeting with Hakeem Jeffries reveals that the strained disagreements in the… pic.twitter.com/s0N9LtQ6tV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2025

Post continues:

... Democratic party aren't getting any better."The shutdown of the government would just be devastating and far worse than the Republican CR..."Will Democrats be able to dig themselves out of this hole?

Read that again: MASSIVE fractures and angst.

And no.

Not at this rate, they won't recover.

We'd add that we're also witnessing the death of the modern-day Democrat Party. At this point, they have nothing left to fight for other than pro-Hamas terrorists, open borders, defending violent gang members, allowing creepy, mentally ill men into women's sports and spaces, higher taxes, censorship, and discrimination.

Their entire agenda is a mess, and the best part is it was all their own doing.

Womp womp womp.

