Migrant in Britain Says, ‘Anything I Need, Give Me’

The timing is pretty ironic. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kier Starmer, whose Labour Party has been supportive of unfettered immigration and has cracked down on criticism of migrants, posted this:

Settlement in the UK is a privilege that is earned, not a right. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 13, 2025

It’s wild that you’re now tweeting things you would have arrested people for saying just a few months ago! — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) May 13, 2025

What new employee is running your X account? You have gone from bowing to radical Muslims to talking about closing your open borders and forcing English as a primary language. — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) May 13, 2025

Our own Amy Curtis asked two days ago if Starmer was going to be arrested for demanding that migrants speak English.

Where was this 5 years ago? — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) May 14, 2025

You called this rhetoric dangerous and far-right, Keir. Now you’re parroting it to save your polling. This isn’t leadership, it’s cowardice in a suit. You haven’t taken back control, you’ve just handed in your spine for a focus group script. — Peter Malcolm (@pmal5098) May 13, 2025

Insane heel turn.



Our enemies believe nothing at all. This is both their greatest weakness, and their greatest strength https://t.co/z2OqaNq1Wj — Curtis Yarvin (@curtis_yarvin) May 14, 2025

Yeah, we're kind of shocked by all of the "extreme far-right" statements that Starmer's been making this week.

The irony comes in this video clip from the not-state-sponsored GBN:

Illegal alien: "Anything I need, give me" pic.twitter.com/Ye4rKR0FtP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 14, 2025

What was that about settlement being earned, and not a right?

He speaks almost no English. The only words he knows are “give me.” That sums up the whole problem. https://t.co/qDNMNJGfHC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 14, 2025

That’s literally all of them. They’re not here to improve our countries, they’re here to exploit them. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 14, 2025

Imagine thinking you can just show up in a new country and get everything for free! I believe the term for this is “GIMMIGRANT”! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) May 14, 2025

Borders meant something and so did citizenship. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) May 14, 2025

Send him back until he learns "please" in English, at least! — C.F. Dalton (His Lordship/His Majesty) (@cfdalton1) May 14, 2025

Illegals will take it all if you let them — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2025

It's not a good look.

It reminds us of this Muslim woman from 2019 who claimed that her converted storage container was "wrong" and "a place for animals, not for human beings":

UK: Migrant Issues Demand to City Council...



Illegal Lulu Akubaker blasted her taxpayer-funded home, a giant shipping container about the size of a single-wide trailer, claiming she had been forced to live in "Prison", instead of the bigger home to which she is entitled to - NOW pic.twitter.com/zi5XN4ey27 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) November 29, 2019

Crazy entitlement complex. — Lowkey Rey 2.0 (@AtlRey) May 14, 2025

And here in America, we have TikTok influencers threatening the 59 Afrikaners who entered the country legally, and they're being egged on by the mainstream media, which says they're descendants of white supremacists and should "go back to Germany."

We wonder what the new far-right Starmer would have to say about this interview.

