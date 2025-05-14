Scott Jennings Asks THE Question: Who Was REALLY Running Biden's White House (Cause...
Ozempic, Genocide, and a Tearful Reunion | Wildcard Wednesday

Migrant in Britain Says, ‘Anything I Need, Give Me’

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on May 14, 2025
Meme

The timing is pretty ironic. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kier Starmer, whose Labour Party has been supportive of unfettered immigration and has cracked down on criticism of migrants, posted this:

Our own Amy Curtis asked two days ago if Starmer was going to be arrested for demanding that migrants speak English.

Yeah, we're kind of shocked by all of the "extreme far-right" statements that Starmer's been making this week.

The irony comes in this video clip from the not-state-sponsored GBN:

What was that about settlement being earned, and not a right?

It's not a good look.

It reminds us of this Muslim woman from 2019 who claimed that her converted storage container was "wrong" and "a place for animals, not for human beings":

And here in America, we have TikTok influencers threatening the 59 Afrikaners who entered the country legally, and they're being egged on by the mainstream media, which says they're descendants of white supremacists and should "go back to Germany."

We wonder what the new far-right Starmer would have to say about this interview.

